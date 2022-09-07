Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
WTVM
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot
After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795
Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Shawn Marshall
Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award. Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.
elmoreautauganews.com
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook
PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
etxview.com
Today in Alexander City History: Labor Day through the years
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. This Labor Day, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday. End of Summer?. Labor Day traditionally marks the beginning of fall,...
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Police investigating car crash, Manchester Expressway blocked off
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is heavy police presence, blocking off Manchester Expressway is all directions near the I-185 overpass. Photographs are being taken of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes. The Muscogee County Coroner has been on the scene of the accident. Information is limited at this time. All roadways to this area of […]
Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with […]
WTVM
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-185 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate. At the moment, one lane is currently blocked. The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit. No injuries have been reported...
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
19-year-old killed following single car accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several […]
