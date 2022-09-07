It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO