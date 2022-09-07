Read full article on original website
Related
Alicia Keys postpones San Diego concert due to Tropical Storm Kay
"No One" in San Diego will get to see Alicia Keys for her scheduled concert Friday night, unfortunately.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
pacificsandiego.com
6 of the latest restaurant and wine tasting rooms to open in San Diego County
Fresco Cocina, a new Latin-inspired restaurant, has opened in the former KoKo Beach space at Carlsbad Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Carlsbad. The restaurant’s executive chef is Carlsbad resident Chris Idso, the former longtime chef at Pacifica Del Mar in Del Mar. Fresco Cocina is the second restaurant opened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5sandiego.com
Get ready for the San Diego Blues Festival
Ashley reveals the full lineup for the San Diego Blue Festival and talks with San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo to learn why this event is crucial for feeding San Diegans. Get your tickets to the event before Saturday!
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado High School Alumni Recognized As Best Actress At National Jimmy Awards
Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2022 alumni, Kendall Becerra, was recently given the prestigious distinction of Best Performance by an Actress at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City. The annual competition is more widely known as the Jimmy Awards, named for James M. Nederlander whose organization established the event in 2009 to help recognize the importance of theatre arts education in schools.
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 8 - 11
Pumpkin spice is in the air and a variety of festivals and events are happening this weekend across the county.
RELATED PEOPLE
athomeincarlsbad.com
Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022
Your last chance to enjoy the Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022 is coming soon!. I suspect anyone who has attended the Encinitas Cruise Nights on the 3rd Thursday of each month from May to September has enjoyed this event. You don’t have to be a collector or a classic car buff to appreciate the beauty of these cars.
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
Death by Tequila Working on Third Location
Encinitas Based Tequila and Mezcal Bar Expanding in San Diego
WGMD Radio
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Pizza Port Brewing Co. Opens Its Doors, Still Waiting For Liquor License Approval
It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
Kay to bring showers, thunderstorms to San Diego
San Diego County is expected to see showers and thunderstorms as Kay shifts away from the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
U-T Retirees Recall Queen Elizabeth II’s 1983 Blockbuster 2-Day San Diego Visit
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death Thursday at age 96, San Diegans are recalling details of her two-day 1983 visit here as part of a 10-day California tour. In his new memoir, former San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Preston Turegano devotes 1,200 words to the monarch’s visit with her husband, Prince Philip.
thelancerlink.com
The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment
The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Comments / 1