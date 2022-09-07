ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Coronado, CA
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Coronado, CA
Entertainment
fox5sandiego.com

Get ready for the San Diego Blues Festival

Ashley reveals the full lineup for the San Diego Blue Festival and talks with San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo to learn why this event is crucial for feeding San Diegans. Get your tickets to the event before Saturday!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado High School Alumni Recognized As Best Actress At National Jimmy Awards

Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2022 alumni, Kendall Becerra, was recently given the prestigious distinction of Best Performance by an Actress at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City. The annual competition is more widely known as the Jimmy Awards, named for James M. Nederlander whose organization established the event in 2009 to help recognize the importance of theatre arts education in schools.
CORONADO, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)

A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Love
Person
Sheryl Crow
athomeincarlsbad.com

Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022

Your last chance to enjoy the Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022 is coming soon!. I suspect anyone who has attended the Encinitas Cruise Nights on the 3rd Thursday of each month from May to September has enjoyed this event. You don’t have to be a collector or a classic car buff to appreciate the beauty of these cars.
ENCINITAS, CA
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#Alcoholic Beverages#The Beach Boys#San Diego Bay#The Convention Center#The Rady Shell#The San Diego Symphony
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Pizza Port Brewing Co. Opens Its Doors, Still Waiting For Liquor License Approval

It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Music
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thelancerlink.com

The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment

The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy