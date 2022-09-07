Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MLive.com
Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022
Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
A look at Ann Arbor's park basketball court conditions
Jitao Wang practices his jump shot on the basketball court at Ann Arbor's Olson Park on Aug. 29, 2022. Despite the cracks, it's still one of the city's nicer courts, with an otherwise smooth blue/green surface instead of rough blacktop. 24 / 32. Ann Arbor basketball courts. Jitao Wang stands...
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 3
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 3 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
MLive.com
Bay City Western soccer finds a captain -- times three -- to lead the charge
AUBURN, MI – The intent was for Aiden Short to serve as one of the leaders of the Bay City Western soccer team. He was never meant to be one of one. One of three captains of the squad, Short found himself doing the leadership duties of three men when two of his fellow captains went down with injury. Fortunately for the Warriors, he was up to the task.
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win
Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
michiganradio.org
Flint mayor denies lying about college degree
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley insists he did not lie about receiving a college degree. Fox News Digital first reported that several official government websites claim Neeley received a Bachelor’s degree in communication from Saginaw Valley State University. Neeley attended SVSU, but did not receive a degree. He did receive...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: No drop off and no doubt
EAST LANSING – Michigan State picked up a double-digit victory at home for the second time early this season and this time it was really lopsided. The No. 14 Spartans (2-0) won 52-0 against Akron (1-1) on Saturday in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Roman Wilson, whose school commute in Hawaii required a plane, has big game against hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Jim Harbaugh seems to enjoy giving his players opportunities to shine against their hometown schools. Jabrill Peppers against Rutgers in 2016. Andrel Anthony, an East Lansing native, against Michigan State last year. Even Henry Poggi against Maryland in 2017, when the versatile fullback got just the second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: MSU’s Jacoby Windmon among Big Ten’s top pass rushers
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Saturday home game against Akron was like a day at school where the teacher left the answer key on the whiteboard:. A lot of good grades were given out. That’ll likely change next week when Michigan State goes on the road to take...
MLive.com
Hawaii coach says Michigan football is going to be a handful this season
ANN ARBOR -- Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watched Michigan on tape this past week. He talked to the Colorado State coaches who faced Michigan in the season opener. And on Saturday night, he got a firsthand look at the Wolverines from the Michigan Stadium sideline. It all confirmed Chang’s...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener is set. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) host Minnesota (2-0) on Sept. 24 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday afternoon. That will be the fourth game...
MLive.com
Rushing attack powers No. 14 Michigan State to blowout win vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne’s four touchdown passes led Michigan State to a season-opening win against Western Michigan. Eight days later, the No. 14 Spartans relied on the ground game to secure a blowout victory. Michigan State (2-0) rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-0...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
MLive.com
Another blowout on deck? Michigan’s next opponent, UConn, loses big on Saturday
Michigan has won its first two games by scores of 51-7 and 56-10. Its next game could be similarly lopsided. Connecticut is set to visit Michigan Stadium next Saturday, Sep. 17. The Huskies lost to Syracuse on Saturday night 48-14 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Michigan dominated Hawaii...
Comments / 0