Grand Blanc, MI

MLive.com

Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus

Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022

Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Education
MLive.com

A look at Ann Arbor's park basketball court conditions

Jitao Wang practices his jump shot on the basketball court at Ann Arbor's Olson Park on Aug. 29, 2022. Despite the cracks, it's still one of the city's nicer courts, with an otherwise smooth blue/green surface instead of rough blacktop. 24 / 32. Ann Arbor basketball courts. Jitao Wang stands...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Bay City Western soccer finds a captain -- times three -- to lead the charge

AUBURN, MI – The intent was for Aiden Short to serve as one of the leaders of the Bay City Western soccer team. He was never meant to be one of one. One of three captains of the squad, Short found himself doing the leadership duties of three men when two of his fellow captains went down with injury. Fortunately for the Warriors, he was up to the task.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3

The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win

Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
michiganradio.org

Flint mayor denies lying about college degree

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley insists he did not lie about receiving a college degree. Fox News Digital first reported that several official government websites claim Neeley received a Bachelor’s degree in communication from Saginaw Valley State University. Neeley attended SVSU, but did not receive a degree. He did receive...
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLive.com

Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI

