Read full article on original website
Related
Pride Publishing
African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼
The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
williamsonherald.com
Leadership Middle Tennessee selects 4 from Williamson County for 2022-23 class
Four people from Williamson County started their 11-month experiential journey as part of the 2023 Leadership Middle Tennessee class. Patti Carroll, Bryan Doleshel, Chris Henson and Kim Randell were selected to represent Williamson County, joining business and community leaders chosen from across the 10-county Middle Tennessee region. Class members engaged...
williamsonherald.com
O’Neill to speak at 'Lunch that Matters' Sept. 15
Acclaimed actress, model, author, spokesperson and philanthropist Jennifer O’Neill will be the featured speaker and emcee at Women of Williamson’s upcoming fundraiser, "Lunch that Matters" presented by CapWealth on Sept. 15 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. O’Neill achieved international recognition and fame after a successful modeling career...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
RELATED PEOPLE
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
actionnews5.com
TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, it’s a possibility Tennessee State and Jackson State University will face for the final time. Since 8 A.M. Saturday, maybe for some even earlier, Tennessee State and Jackson State football fans have been tailgating to celebrate one of the best game days in the Mid-South: The 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Tribune
Reggie Jamerson Celebrates One Year of Success With Germantown Community
MEMPHIS, TN — Reggie Jamerson’s hard work has earned him his own franchise and the respect of his community. He’s recently reached the milestone of his one-year anniversary as the owner of the Firehouse Subs franchise in Germantown, just outside of greater Memphis. He started in 2007,...
williamsonherald.com
Plenty of local music primed before Pilgrimage Music Festival
Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Harpeth Hotel and running through Friday night. Locals and visitors alike can extend the festival weekend even longer by experiencing some...
School administrator talks about fire that destroyed Bill Rice Christian Academy building
The fire destroyed the school's administration building that housed staff and students.
williamsonherald.com
Board chair: Middle Tennessee Electric ‘has delivered on our mission of reliability’
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) leadership highlighted its current and future innovations, updated cooperative members about the status of the organization and answered questions during its livestreamed Annual Meeting Saturday, Aug. 27. In their report to the membership, Board Chairman Mike Woods and CEO Chris Jones discussed the great strides MTE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Comments / 0