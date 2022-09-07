ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼

The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Leadership Middle Tennessee selects 4 from Williamson County for 2022-23 class

Four people from Williamson County started their 11-month experiential journey as part of the 2023 Leadership Middle Tennessee class. Patti Carroll, Bryan Doleshel, Chris Henson and Kim Randell were selected to represent Williamson County, joining business and community leaders chosen from across the 10-county Middle Tennessee region. Class members engaged...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

O’Neill to speak at 'Lunch that Matters' Sept. 15

Acclaimed actress, model, author, spokesperson and philanthropist Jennifer O’Neill will be the featured speaker and emcee at Women of Williamson’s upcoming fundraiser, "Lunch that Matters" presented by CapWealth on Sept. 15 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. O’Neill achieved international recognition and fame after a successful modeling career...
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, it’s a possibility Tennessee State and Jackson State University will face for the final time. Since 8 A.M. Saturday, maybe for some even earlier, Tennessee State and Jackson State football fans have been tailgating to celebrate one of the best game days in the Mid-South: The 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Plenty of local music primed before Pilgrimage Music Festival

Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Harpeth Hotel and running through Friday night. Locals and visitors alike can extend the festival weekend even longer by experiencing some...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Board chair: Middle Tennessee Electric ‘has delivered on our mission of reliability’

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) leadership highlighted its current and future innovations, updated cooperative members about the status of the organization and answered questions during its livestreamed Annual Meeting Saturday, Aug. 27. In their report to the membership, Board Chairman Mike Woods and CEO Chris Jones discussed the great strides MTE...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
