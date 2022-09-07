Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like
As Apple rolls outiOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more — although some of them won't arrive for weeks.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
Apple Insider
iOS 16 with customizable Lock Screens, Unsend Messages & More now available
Apple has releasediOS 16 to the public, bringing a new range of customization options, core app changes, and other features to the iPhone.
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14 Pro lineup strong, iPhone 14 Plus weak
An initial check on preorders by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo occurring the weekend after Apple's launch event seems to show Apple is enjoying good demand for the iPhone 14 generation compared to the iPhone 13. However, it seems the bulk of the attention is for Apple's Pro range. According...
Apple Insider
Apple faces Mexican competition probe over App Store fees
Apple, along with Google, may face yet another competition probe from regulators in Mexico, after a former telecommunications chief filed a complaint against tech giants on Friday.
Apple Insider
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 versus 2022 iPhone SE
The iPhone 14 represents Apple's latest midrange offering, following in the footsteps of theiPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The most notable change here is that the iPhone 14 is now Apple's smallest model in its standard lineup since the company doped the 5.4-inch mini in favor of a larger version, the iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple Insider
Five years ago, the iPhone X set the table for what's come since
In September 2017, Tim Cook said theiPhone X would "set the path for technology for the next decade." Halfway through that decade, it looks like Cook was right.
Apple Insider
Samsung S95B TV review, Sonos rumors, Netatmo lock, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the Samsung S95B quantum dot OLED TV, discuss recent Sonos rumors, break down Ring's new encryption option, and more!
Apple Insider
Lowest price: Apple M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 10-core GPU dips to $1,349
For 72 hours only, save $150 on Apple's upgraded MacBook Air M2 at Apple Authorized ResellerB&H Photo. Plus, enjoy free expedited shipping in the contiguous U.S.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 Review - Refinement, with more personalization options
Less an overhaul and more refining what's already in place,iOS 16 is all about personalization on top of a retained solid foundation.
Apple Insider
Apple releases tvOS 16 with Matter support, HDR10+ & other minor updates
One of the main new features is support for Matter, a unifying smart home standard that allows products to work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, among other automation platforms.
Apple Insider
New video shows how Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch
Apple has shared a new video that explains how its new Crash Detection feature can detect serious car crashes and alert emergency responders automatically. The feature relies on the high dynamic range gyroscope, accelerometer, GPS, barometer, and microphone. Using the data provided, the device then uses complex algorithms to detect when a serious car crash has occurred.
Apple Insider
Am I the only one thinking this?
Apple is merging iOS and macOS little by little. Monterey OS is missing third party programming languages as PHP and JAVA and others... Ventura is aesthetically enhanced to look more iOS and the features are also available to iPad Pro.... IDK, something is going on that we aren't aware yet.
Apple Insider
iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?
Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
Apple Insider
Apple UK closing stores to mark Queen's funeral
All Apple Stores in the UK will operate at reduced capacity at the start of Her Majesty the Queen's lying in state, then close entirely on her funeral day, September 19.
Apple Insider
iOS 16's Clean Energy Charging arriving later in 2022
A future update toiOS 16 will make the iPhone even more environmentally friendly, with Clean Energy Charging prioritizing recharging at times when cleaner energy sources are available.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & iOS 15.7 updaters hit with App Store terms & conditions bug
Users who were trying to accept new App Store terms and conditions in the wake of the iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 updates were getting blocked by a recurring error. New terms and conditions sometimes appear when opening the App Store for the first time after a software update. Users who clicked agree were met with an undefined error, likely related to the volume of users updating.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 12 - 23% off Apple Watch Series 7, $200 off M2 MacBook Air, 24% off Level Bolt Smart Lock, more!
Monday's bestdeals include up to $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro, $71 off the Nintendo Switch, $300 off a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV, and more.
Apple Insider
Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support
Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS.
