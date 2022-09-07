Read full article on original website
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
thecentersquare.com
Military whistleblower report alleges COVID-19 vaccine illegally administered
(The Center Square) – A new whistleblower report signed by nine officers across five branches of the military claims the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unlawful. The report was sent to Congress urging an investigation into what it called illegal and fraudulent activity by the DOD....
federalregister.gov
Privacy Act of 1974; Matching Program.
This document has a comment period that ends in 31 days. (10/11/2022) Submit a formal comment. Federal Communications Commission. Notice of a new matching program. In accordance with the Privacy Act of 1974, as amended (“Privacy Act”), this document announces a new computer matching program the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission” or “Agency”) and the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) will conduct with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. The purpose of this matching program is to verify the eligibility of applicants to and subscribers of Lifeline, and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), both of which are administered by USAC under the direction of the FCC. More information about these programs is provided in the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section below.
Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees
The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: New FDA Ruling Will Make Devices Cheaper, More Accessible
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon be able to buy hearing aids directly from retailers, thanks to a new rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and announced Tuesday. The ruling establishes a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids—which may be purchased from stores...
healthcaredive.com
Physician groups urge CMS to prevent payment cuts, protect telehealth
The American Medical Association, in comments Tuesday on Medicare's proposed Physician Fee Schedule for fiscal 2023, urged the CMS to reform and strengthen the program's payment system, warning it is on an "unsustainable path" that jeopardizes patient access to care. In a 98-page letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure detailing...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
thebossmagazine.com
How to Finance Hearing Aids: Top Ways
Finding ways to pay for hearing aids can be challenging, particularly if you have a tight budget. Hearing aids cost an average of $1,800 to more than $3,000. It’s a bit too expensive, and that’s why many people forego their chance of being able to hear better. But, nowadays, there are many ways to finance hearing aids, and here are some that will convince you not to miss out on your key to having the better hearing.
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says
Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
healthleadersmedia.com
OIG Audit Backs Medicare Telehealth Integrity
However, 'high risk' providers billed the program for $127.7 million for telehealth services in the first year of the pandemic. — First the good news. Only 1,714 of the 742,000 providers who billed Medicare and Medicare Advantage for telehealth services for about 28 million beneficiaries during the first year of the pandemic "posed a high risk" to the program integrity, a federal audit shows.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Urban Medicare beneficiaries more likely to use telehealth than rural patients, OIG finds
Medicare beneficiaries who live in urban areas, or who are young or female, were more likely to use telehealth than other patients during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. The pandemic created...
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.
There are still a few ways you can get free or affordable COVID tests or at-home rapid test kits.
americanmilitarynews.com
VA care costs and waits often improve on private care, RAND finds
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) wait times and costs can be comparable to, and in some cases better than, what’s on offer from private medical care, according to a study released this week. One analysis of wait times for outpatient specialty care at VHA and community care facilities found that...
healthleadersmedia.com
Medical Groups Highlight Prior Authorization Reform for Improving Medicare Advantage
The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have offered their recommendations on streamlining the administrative process. — Reforming prior authorization to cut down on treatment delays and administrative burden is a necessity for improving Medicare Advantage (MA), according to key medical groups. MGMA and...
MedCity News
3 care categories that matter in connected health care
By now, you’ve likely heard about the Internet of Things (or IoT), a technical term for any network of sensors and small computing devices that exchange and share information to improve the operations of real-world systems. Global shipping companies attach smart IoT tags to monitor and transmit the state...
allnurses.com
Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information
As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek out. Therefore, those online settle for what's fast and readily available.
beckerspayer.com
DHS: No immigration consequences for noncitizens who use Medicaid, CHIP benefits
Noncitizens who use Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program benefits will not face immigration consequences, the Department of Homeland Security said Sept. 8. The rule clarifies that noncitizens requesting admission to the U.S or applying for permanent residence will not be classified as likely to become a public charge for using most Medicaid or CHIP benefits, which can make someone inadmissible to the U.S.
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
