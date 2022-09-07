ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessment of the Continued Need for COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, Regulatory Relief for Commercial Motor Vehicle Operations

 4 days ago
Revocation of Two Authorizations of Emergency Use of In Vitro Diagnostic Devices for Detection and/or Diagnosis of COVID-19; Availability

Food and Drug Administration, HHS. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the revocation of the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) (the Authorizations) issued to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for the BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu for BD MAX System, and Talis Biomedical Corporation (Talis) for the Talis One COVID-19 Test System. FDA revoked these Authorizations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The revocations, which include an explanation of the reasons for each revocation, are reprinted in this document.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

Election-Security Efforts Largely Successful, CISA Official Says

Increased coordination between federal agencies, election officials, and private-sector election vendors has helped deter an influx of cyber threats directed at U.S. voting systems, an election official from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on Thursday during an event hosted by the Election Assistance Commission and Pepperdine University. Mona...
ELECTIONS
freightwaves.com

Class I railroads to suspend security-sensitive shipments ahead of potential strike

The Class I railroads are preparing to adjust operations in the event a strike occurs on Sept. 16, saying they will suspend the shipments of security-sensitive and hazardous material. A late-day Friday service update from Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins describes how NS (NYSE: NSC) will start to...
TRAFFIC

