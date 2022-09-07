Assessment of the Continued Need for COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, Regulatory Relief for Commercial Motor Vehicle Operations

Food and Drug Administration, HHS. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the revocation of the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) (the Authorizations) issued to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for the BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu for BD MAX System, and Talis Biomedical Corporation (Talis) for the Talis One COVID-19 Test System. FDA revoked these Authorizations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The revocations, which include an explanation of the reasons for each revocation, are reprinted in this document.

