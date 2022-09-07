Read full article on original website
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
bloomberglaw.com
FDA Opens Review Into Opioid Prescribing, Warning Regulations (2)
The FDA has opened an extensive review of opioid regulations and is launching a framework aimed at preventing overdose-related deaths nationwide, the agency’s head announced Tuesday. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a blog post that the agency has initiated a review into past opioid...
federalregister.gov
Privacy Act of 1974; Matching Program.
This document has a comment period that ends in 31 days. (10/11/2022) Submit a formal comment. Federal Communications Commission. Notice of a new matching program. In accordance with the Privacy Act of 1974, as amended (“Privacy Act”), this document announces a new computer matching program the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission” or “Agency”) and the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) will conduct with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. The purpose of this matching program is to verify the eligibility of applicants to and subscribers of Lifeline, and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), both of which are administered by USAC under the direction of the FCC. More information about these programs is provided in the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section below.
federalregister.gov
Revocation of Two Authorizations of Emergency Use of In Vitro Diagnostic Devices for Detection and/or Diagnosis of COVID-19; Availability
Food and Drug Administration, HHS. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the revocation of the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) (the Authorizations) issued to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for the BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu for BD MAX System, and Talis Biomedical Corporation (Talis) for the Talis One COVID-19 Test System. FDA revoked these Authorizations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The revocations, which include an explanation of the reasons for each revocation, are reprinted in this document.
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says
Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
healthleadersmedia.com
OIG Audit Backs Medicare Telehealth Integrity
However, 'high risk' providers billed the program for $127.7 million for telehealth services in the first year of the pandemic. — First the good news. Only 1,714 of the 742,000 providers who billed Medicare and Medicare Advantage for telehealth services for about 28 million beneficiaries during the first year of the pandemic "posed a high risk" to the program integrity, a federal audit shows.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Urban Medicare beneficiaries more likely to use telehealth than rural patients, OIG finds
Medicare beneficiaries who live in urban areas, or who are young or female, were more likely to use telehealth than other patients during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. The pandemic created...
AMA
Proposed 2023 physician pay schedule deepens Medicare’s instability
After a thorough analysis, the AMA has weighed in with detailed comments (PDF) on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) proposed policies for the 2023 Medicare physician payment schedule. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA is taking...
Judge Voids ACA Rules Requiring Employers to Cover HIV-Prevention Drugs Because of Christian Company’s Opposition to ‘Homosexual Behavior’
Voiding a mandate under the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that a Christian company does not have to provide HIV prevention drugs under their employees’ insurance plans, citing its owner’s opposition to “homosexual behavior.”. George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a...
beckerspayer.com
DHS: No immigration consequences for noncitizens who use Medicaid, CHIP benefits
Noncitizens who use Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program benefits will not face immigration consequences, the Department of Homeland Security said Sept. 8. The rule clarifies that noncitizens requesting admission to the U.S or applying for permanent residence will not be classified as likely to become a public charge for using most Medicaid or CHIP benefits, which can make someone inadmissible to the U.S.
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
healthcaredive.com
OIG report suggests telehealth fraud rare in Medicare
A small but concerning proportion of providers billed Medicare inappropriately for telehealth early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General. Telehealth lobbies including the American Telemedicine Association said the report proves measures enacted to safeguard Medicare against fraud, waste and abuse...
beckerspayer.com
Urban Medicare recipients use telehealth the most: OIG
Medicare beneficiaries who live in urban areas, Hispanic people and women are some of the groups that used telehealth the most in the first year of the pandemic, according to a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General. The September report will be used to help CMS and...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
DHS replaces 'public charge' rule for noncitizen healthcare
The Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule ensuring that noncitizens won't have their legal status affected if they receive health benefits including Medicaid, reversing a previous Trump-era "public charge" regulation. First announced in August 2019, the Trump administration's final rule expanded the programs considered in the federal government's...
aamc.org
MedPAC Meets to Discuss Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drugs
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) met on Sept. 1 and 2 to discuss potential changes to the benefit design of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the hospital wage index, and reimbursement for high-cost drugs paid under Medicare Part B. Staff presented an initial framework for potential changes to the Medicare...
