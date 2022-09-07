ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

qrockonline.com

More Rain Expected In Chicago Area

More rain is expected to today in the Chicago area. Storms moved across the region yesterday, bringing heavy rain that caused flooding in parts of the city and surrounding suburbs. A Flash Flood Warning was issued yesterday for parts of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties. Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces I-55 Improvements In Will Co.

Upgrades are being made to I-55 in Will County. Governor Pritzker announced Friday the start of multiple improvements to I-55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The 93-million project is highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with State Route 59.
WILL COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock

A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL

