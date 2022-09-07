A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.

JOLIET, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO