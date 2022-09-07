ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 64

Lynn Trumble
5d ago

Much of the state blames Pritzker because we know that it was him that forced the release of many criminals from jails and prison, because he didn't want them getting covid! this was 2 years ago and the criminals have taken over many areas of Chicago. They aren't out because they are reformed, law abiding citizens!

Reply
13
Carl Howard
4d ago

Mayor Lightfoot and Pritzker both want to defund the police so , they both deserve to be ousted , so for the good people , this year is midterms so vote them out.

Reply
15
Alicia Covarrubias
4d ago

Yea it's his fault and every other democrats fault for what the people have to go threw they have protection their kids go to private schools and they just don't have the life we have .all democrats need be OUT GO BAILEY...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
11
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
Axios

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Crime Rates#Ne Springfield#Republican
advantagenews.com

Drivers reminded of Illinois' Move Over law

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to follow the state's Move Over law. Under the law, if you see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its lights flashing, you must slow down and change lanes, if possible, says Secretary White. Your browser does...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy