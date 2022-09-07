ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Stephen, MN

MIX 94.9

Bring The Kids! The 'Touch The Truck' Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center

The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

The "How Did That Get There" Walk in South St. Cloud

I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

"Space Walk" Raises Money, Makes Tails Wag in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Pets and their owners gathered in Wilson Park over the weekend for some out-of-this-world fun. The Tri-County Humane Society held its 34th annual Companion Walk on Saturday. The walk serves as a major fundraiser for the shelter. Each year the event has a clever theme such as Woofstock, Bark to the Future, or Mardi Paws. This year’s theme was Space Walk.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

2022 'Walk To End ALZ' Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud

How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

TCHS 5K 'Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud

FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants

Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota

Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?

Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic

Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs. Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]

When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Summer In Minnesota Doesn't End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

