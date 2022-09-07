Read full article on original website
Related
Bring The Kids! The ‘Touch The Truck’ Event Happening Tomorrow at the Mac Center
The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.
The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud
I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.
“Space Walk” Raises Money, Makes Tails Wag in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD -- Pets and their owners gathered in Wilson Park over the weekend for some out-of-this-world fun. The Tri-County Humane Society held its 34th annual Companion Walk on Saturday. The walk serves as a major fundraiser for the shelter. Each year the event has a clever theme such as Woofstock, Bark to the Future, or Mardi Paws. This year’s theme was Space Walk.
2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud
How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TCHS 5K ‘Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud
FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK. Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.
New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants
Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
Annual 9/11 Event to be Held this Sunday in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The annual 9-11 program will be held this Sunday in St. Cloud. The 21st annual event A Day to Remember will start at 5:00 p.m. at the front entrance of the St. Cloud Police Department at 101 11th Avenue North. The event is held on the anniversary...
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]
Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights? I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times. YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS. We asked our listeners to submit photos...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?
Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic
Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs. Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.
St. Cloud’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- An annual fundraising walk is returning to St. Cloud this weekend. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at Lake George on Saturday. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, including more than 99,000 Minnesotans.
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
Rather Than Complaining About Prices, One Farmer Wants You To Buy A Cow
While this farmer, really makes a great point for those who are complaining about prices right now, isn't from Minnesota they are a producer and costs are high for many across the board, no matter where they are located. Bridge Acres Farm, out of Washington State, posted this timely post...
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
Summer In Minnesota Doesn’t End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0