This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Boston Globe Spotlight investigation found that New Hampshire surgeon Yvon Baribeau settled 21 medical malpractice claims and set a record for the U.S. physician with the most settlements involving surgical deaths in the last two decades. We dig into medical ethics and malpractice in Massachusetts, and what safeguards are in place to protect patients in the commonwealth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO