ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Related
WBUR

Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory stepping down

We speak with media analyst John Carroll about what's next for editor Brian McGrory, The Boston Globe, and Boston University's journalism school. This article was originally published on September 12, 2022. This segment aired on September 12, 2022. The audio for this segment is not available.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Understanding medical malpractice in Massachusetts, and what's next for The Boston Globe as its top editor departs

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Boston Globe Spotlight investigation found that New Hampshire surgeon Yvon Baribeau settled 21 medical malpractice claims and set a record for the U.S. physician with the most settlements involving surgical deaths in the last two decades. We dig into medical ethics and malpractice in Massachusetts, and what safeguards are in place to protect patients in the commonwealth.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy