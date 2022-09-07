Read full article on original website
WBUR
Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory stepping down
We speak with media analyst John Carroll about what's next for editor Brian McGrory, The Boston Globe, and Boston University's journalism school. This article was originally published on September 12, 2022. This segment aired on September 12, 2022. The audio for this segment is not available.
WBUR
Understanding medical malpractice in Massachusetts, and what's next for The Boston Globe as its top editor departs
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Boston Globe Spotlight investigation found that New Hampshire surgeon Yvon Baribeau settled 21 medical malpractice claims and set a record for the U.S. physician with the most settlements involving surgical deaths in the last two decades. We dig into medical ethics and malpractice in Massachusetts, and what safeguards are in place to protect patients in the commonwealth.
WBUR
Sparks, smoke and loud bangs: Part of Green Line temporarily shut down after power line falls on train
Park Street station was evacuated and part of the Green Line shut down Sunday afternoon after MBTA officials say an overhead wire fell from the ceiling and onto a train, causing sparks and a series of loud bangs. People on the platform described showering sparks and loud explosions, which filled...
