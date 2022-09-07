Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Cracked Down on Excessive Meetings, the “Blight of Big Companies”
It isn't a secret that Tesla’s leader isn’t a big fan of meetings. In a leaked email to employees in April 2018, Elon Musk outlined his rules for meetings, along with other tips for productivity. And those rules gave employees free rein to have fewer, shorter meetings — and even to leave the room or the call whenever they deem it appropriate.
Bank of America’s No Down Payment Mortgage Program, Explained
On Aug. 30, Bank of America Corp. (BOFA) announced a no down payment mortgage program that targets first-time home buyers and people of color in certain cities. Dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, Bank of America’s new mortgage assistance program could open the doors to homeownership for more people. While this trial isn't a panacea, it's a step forward toward closing gaps in mortgage access and equity.
The Great Recession: When It Started and Why It Happened
Between December 2007 and June 2009, the U.S. experienced a similar economic downturn as it has for the past several months. Homes fell into foreclosure left and right, businesses faced massive layoffs, and consumers were forced to spend far less than they were accustomed to. We refer to this timeframe, or period in history, as The Great Recession.
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Is Worth Millions
On Sept. 1, Starbucks has hired Laxman Narasimhan to be its next CEO. Narasimhan has spent the last three years as the CEO of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company based in the U.K. Article continues below advertisement. What is Narasimhan's net worth? Here's everything we know...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Is Congress Probing Crypto Exchanges? Fraud Prevention at the Center
Investors may be in the red on their cryptocurrency investments due to ongoing downturns in the market, but those aren’t the only losses occurring in the crypto space. As of August 19, hackers have already stolen $1.9 billion in crypto assets so far this year, a 37-percent jump year over year.
Will Unemployment Rates Rise More and Spark an Official Recession?
U.S. unemployment rose in August to 3.7 percent, according to the Department of Labor. While the latest jobs report does show a hopeful boost in new hires, rising unemployment rates are a concern for Americans. Article continues below advertisement. From layoffs to postponed hiring, will the unemployment rate continue to...
Student Loan Repayment Plans, Explained — Get Ready for 2023
Biden’s $10,000 of student loan forgiveness won’t cover 100 percent of outstanding student loan debt. Student loan repayment will resume on January 1, 2023. Borrowers need to know how their loan repayment will proceed even after partial forgiveness — here’s more on student loan repayment plans.
How Do People Make Money on TikTok? Tips From High Earners
If you’re hearing the “tick tock” of the clock counting down to your next bill due date, perhaps you’re seeing the appeal of TikTok stardom! Yes, social media has proven lucrative for some hard-working users, and some of those high-earners have shared tips about how to make money on TikTok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tattleware Companies Make Employee Monitoring Software Possible
In the era of quiet quitting, tattleware companies — or firms making employee monitoring software — get a bad rap. Still, some bosses live and breathe this kind of surveillance. Article continues below advertisement. What companies are making a mark in the tattleware (sometimes called bossware) industry with...
Home Depot Co-Founder Bernard Marcus Traded Pharmacy for Hardware
If Home Depot is your go-to store for all your home improvement needs, you might be interested in learning about the man who made it all possible — Bernard “Bernie” Marcus. Before Marcus and his business partner, Arthur Blank, founded Home Depot in 1978, he worked as a pharmacist and later transitioned to positions in the home improvement industry.
Small Window Open for Signify Stock Before CVS Acquisition
The stock for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is trending upwards amid news of an official acquisition by major drugstore chain CVS Health Corp. (CVS). Is Signify stock a buy or should investors hold out?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s a rundown on the CVS-Signify deal and what the best path...
Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital
Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bellatrix Upgrade, Explained — Ethereum Merge Begins
The Ethereum blockchain’s big merge has officially begun, and it starts with the Bellatrix upgrade. Here's what we know about the upgrade. What is the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum? This upgrade marks the official start of the Ethereum merge, a process that shifts the blockchain to a fully proof-of-stake protocol.
Student Loan Borrowers Can Get Refunds for Pandemic-Era Loan Payments
Student loan borrowers might be surprised to learn that they can get refunds on student loan payments made during the pandemic-era forbearance. In fact, not only can these borrowers get a refund, but they might want to if those loan amounts would be canceled by President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Startup Investing: How Much Money You Need and Where to Invest
Investing in startups can result in lucrative returns if all goes well. For example, Peter Thiel struck gold with his early investment in Facebook when the social media platform was still a small business. Can anyone invest in a startup? How can you invest in a startup before the IPO? How much money do you need to invest in a startup?
Zero-Based Budgeting Is a Popular Way to Manage Money — Here's Why
Many people are looking for ways to cut expenses, especially as inflation soars and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Although there are several different budgeting methods you might try to manage your money, zero-based budgeting is a popular one. Here are the pros and cons of zero-based budgeting, explained.
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0