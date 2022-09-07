ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America’s No Down Payment Mortgage Program, Explained

On Aug. 30, Bank of America Corp. (BOFA) announced a no down payment mortgage program that targets first-time home buyers and people of color in certain cities. Dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, Bank of America’s new mortgage assistance program could open the doors to homeownership for more people. While this trial isn't a panacea, it's a step forward toward closing gaps in mortgage access and equity.
The Great Recession: When It Started and Why It Happened

Between December 2007 and June 2009, the U.S. experienced a similar economic downturn as it has for the past several months. Homes fell into foreclosure left and right, businesses faced massive layoffs, and consumers were forced to spend far less than they were accustomed to. We refer to this timeframe, or period in history, as The Great Recession.
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Is Worth Millions

On Sept. 1, Starbucks has hired Laxman Narasimhan to be its next CEO. Narasimhan has spent the last three years as the CEO of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company based in the U.K. Article continues below advertisement. What is Narasimhan's net worth? Here's everything we know...
Will Unemployment Rates Rise More and Spark an Official Recession?

U.S. unemployment rose in August to 3.7 percent, according to the Department of Labor. While the latest jobs report does show a hopeful boost in new hires, rising unemployment rates are a concern for Americans. Article continues below advertisement. From layoffs to postponed hiring, will the unemployment rate continue to...
Tattleware Companies Make Employee Monitoring Software Possible

In the era of quiet quitting, tattleware companies — or firms making employee monitoring software — get a bad rap. Still, some bosses live and breathe this kind of surveillance. Article continues below advertisement. What companies are making a mark in the tattleware (sometimes called bossware) industry with...
Home Depot Co-Founder Bernard Marcus Traded Pharmacy for Hardware

If Home Depot is your go-to store for all your home improvement needs, you might be interested in learning about the man who made it all possible — Bernard “Bernie” Marcus. Before Marcus and his business partner, Arthur Blank, founded Home Depot in 1978, he worked as a pharmacist and later transitioned to positions in the home improvement industry.
Small Window Open for Signify Stock Before CVS Acquisition

The stock for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is trending upwards amid news of an official acquisition by major drugstore chain CVS Health Corp. (CVS). Is Signify stock a buy or should investors hold out?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s a rundown on the CVS-Signify deal and what the best path...
Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital

Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
Bellatrix Upgrade, Explained — Ethereum Merge Begins

The Ethereum blockchain’s big merge has officially begun, and it starts with the Bellatrix upgrade. Here's what we know about the upgrade. What is the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum? This upgrade marks the official start of the Ethereum merge, a process that shifts the blockchain to a fully proof-of-stake protocol.
Startup Investing: How Much Money You Need and Where to Invest

Investing in startups can result in lucrative returns if all goes well. For example, Peter Thiel struck gold with his early investment in Facebook when the social media platform was still a small business. Can anyone invest in a startup? How can you invest in a startup before the IPO? How much money do you need to invest in a startup?
