AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has been here before: a quarterback with a hot hand knocked out of the game early against Alabama. Longhorns will never forget Colt McCoy getting injured in the 2009 season national championship game. Alabama went on to win the first of six national titles under Nick Saban while Texas fans spent the next 13 seasons asking “what if?”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO