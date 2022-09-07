King Charles III is to visit Northern Ireland today for the first time as the new monarch. His Majesty will leave Scotland with the Queen Cosort and travel to Belfast before returning to London in the evening. The King and Queen Consort will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, and a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.Meanwhile, mourners have queued hours through the night to pay respects to the Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Tens of thousands lined the streets as they waited to see the late Queen, with people still standing in...

U.K. ・ 41 MINUTES AGO