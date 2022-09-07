ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Praised for Chivalrous Display While Twitter Trashes William

Though it was not part of the original plan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make the final trip to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, however, join Prince William and other royals in Windsor. The royal family is in mourning. A certain segment of the family’s...
Queen death – latest: King Charles to visit Northern Ireland as mourners queue overnight to see coffin

King Charles III is to visit Northern Ireland today for the first time as the new monarch. His Majesty will leave Scotland with the Queen Cosort and travel to Belfast before returning to London in the evening. The King and Queen Consort will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, and a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.Meanwhile, mourners have queued hours through the night to pay respects to the Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Tens of thousands lined the streets as they waited to see the late Queen, with people still standing in...
Angela Deem Doubts Michael Ilesanmi for the First Time: Have I Wasted My Time?

Angela Deem made her season debut on Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this weekend. The longtime franchise villain is a familiar face for viewers. Her cackle is also recognizable as ever. But this time, things are different. Despite being married to Michael Ilesanmi, they...
Erich Schwer, Bachelorette Favorite, Apologizes for Blackface Photo

According to some recent Bachelorette spoilers we’ve read, Erich Schwer has a major reason to be happy at the moment:. He’s engaged to Gabby Windey. However, while viewers are about to reportedly see Erich get down on one knee and propose to this Bachelorette co-lead, the 29-year old took a moment this week to figuratively get down on his knees for a very different reason.
Kimberly Menzies: If I Don't Marry Usman, I'll Never Love Again!

On Sunday’s Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies returned to Africa. Viewers previously watched her travel to Tanzania. Since then, she took a trip to Nigeria. Now, she’s doing it again. This time, Kimberly warned the camera, the stakes are higher...
