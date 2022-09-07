Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin battles whales above $22K as BTC price faces US CPI data
Bitcoin (BTC) continued to battle major resistance on Sep. 13 as markets prepared for United States inflation numbers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it sought to push through $22,500. Bulls had attempted to vanquish a wall of seller interest in the range just above $22,000,...
CoinTelegraph
While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online
The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
CoinTelegraph
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
CoinTelegraph
3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets
Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk, Cathie Wood sound 'deflation' alarm — Is Bitcoin at risk of falling below $14K?
Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by 20% to almost $22,500 since Sept. 7. But bull trap risks abound in the long run as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood sound an alarm over a potential deflation crisis. Cathie Wood: "Deflation in the pipeline" The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend that a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs
The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
CoinTelegraph
State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter
Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets, according to megabank State Street. Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State Street Digital, emphasized that despite extreme volatility through June and July, the firm’s institutional clients have continued to make moves in the sector:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Tether USDT stablecoin goes live on Near Protocol to boost DeFi presence
Major stablecoin issuer Tether Operations Limited continues expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks, launching the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a smart contract-enabled blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications, Tether officially announced on Monday. The integration of Tether into...
CoinTelegraph
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
$4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity hasn’t officially confirmed plans to incorporate crypto onto its retail platform, Novogratz told...
CoinTelegraph
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
CoinTelegraph
Chamber of Digital Commerce says 'the time has come' for the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF
The crypto advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce called on the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to approve applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the interests of United States-based investors. In a Monday report titled "The Crypto Conundrum," the Chamber of Digital Commerce said the U.S. has fallen...
CoinTelegraph
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones surged around 230 points, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 150 points in the previous session. The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00...
CoinTelegraph
Huobi to delist Monero and other privacy coins, citing regulatory pressures
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will delist seven different privacy coins from its platform as regulatory pressure mounts on anonymity-enhanced currencies (AECs). The exchange announced that it had terminated the trading service of a number of privacy tokens including Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC) and Horizen (ZEN).
3 Stocks the World's Top Investors Are Loading Up On
Find out why billionaire money managers think these three stocks can outperform.
CoinTelegraph
Merge 'jitters' sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin short squeeze ‘not over’ as BTC price eyes 17% weekly gains
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher into the Sept. 10 weekly close as optimistic forecasts favored $23,000 next. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $21,730 on Bitstamp overnight — the most since Aug. 26. The pair managed to conserve its prior gains despite low-volume weekend trading conditions...
CoinTelegraph
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
Comments / 0