Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets, according to megabank State Street. Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State Street Digital, emphasized that despite extreme volatility through June and July, the firm’s institutional clients have continued to make moves in the sector:

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO