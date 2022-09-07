ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin battles whales above $22K as BTC price faces US CPI data

Bitcoin (BTC) continued to battle major resistance on Sep. 13 as markets prepared for United States inflation numbers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it sought to push through $22,500. Bulls had attempted to vanquish a wall of seller interest in the range just above $22,000,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online

The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets

Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K

On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs

The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter

Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets, according to megabank State Street. Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State Street Digital, emphasized that despite extreme volatility through June and July, the firm’s institutional clients have continued to make moves in the sector:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Tether USDT stablecoin goes live on Near Protocol to boost DeFi presence

Major stablecoin issuer Tether Operations Limited continues expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks, launching the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a smart contract-enabled blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications, Tether officially announced on Monday. The integration of Tether into...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?

Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO

$4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity hasn’t officially confirmed plans to incorporate crypto onto its retail platform, Novogratz told...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs

The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems

Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones surged around 230 points, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 150 points in the previous session. The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Huobi to delist Monero and other privacy coins, citing regulatory pressures

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will delist seven different privacy coins from its platform as regulatory pressure mounts on anonymity-enhanced currencies (AECs). The exchange announced that it had terminated the trading service of a number of privacy tokens including Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC) and Horizen (ZEN).
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Merge 'jitters' sees outflow from Ether-based investment products

Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for the...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin short squeeze ‘not over’ as BTC price eyes 17% weekly gains

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher into the Sept. 10 weekly close as optimistic forecasts favored $23,000 next. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $21,730 on Bitstamp overnight — the most since Aug. 26. The pair managed to conserve its prior gains despite low-volume weekend trading conditions...
BUSINESS

