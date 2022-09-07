Read full article on original website
CNET
Thylacine De-extinction: Why We Need to Talk About Resurrecting Species
When Hank Greely, a law professor at Stanford University, took to the stage at 2013's TEDx De-extinction conference in Washington, DC, he posed a simple question. "De-extinction," he started. "Hubris? Or hope?" The answer, he offered, was "yes, a little bit of both." Greely's talk, which you can watch on...
IFLScience
Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”
For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
IFLScience
Ancient Viking Poop Shows How Gut Worms Are Humankind's Closest Companion
Viking poop is helping to tell the story of humankind’s long and difficult relationship with one of the most prolific parasitic worms found in the world – the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura). By creating the first in-depth and complete genetic mapping of the whipworm, researchers from the University of...
Paleontologist's Jaws Dropped Each Time They Discovered One of Four Little-Known Ancient Russian Dinosaurs
Over the years, ongoing research has unveiled the numerous dinosaurs that once trekked the Earth. Though Russia has limited personnel who specialize in paleontology, there have been several notable dinosaur discoveries, many unique to Russia. [i]
Scientists make discovery on dinosaur some believe to be related to the Loch Ness Monster
The plesiosaur — an aquatic dinosaur once thought to exclusively reside in saltwater — is now believed to have spent much of its time in freshwater, according to a new study. The discovery is likely to fuel believers of the Loch Ness Monster on their pursuit of proving the legend is real, as some claim "Nessie" was a descendant of the plesiosaur.
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover A New Species of Tiny But Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Viking Poop Helps Scientists Reconstruct Genome of Ancient Human Parasite
A deep dive into the toilets of the past has given us new insight into the relationship between humans and the worms that love us. By extracting DNA from a range of sources, including "archaeologically-defined latrines" used by the Vikings up to 2,500 years ago, researchers have reconstructed the genome of one of the oldest known human parasites.
Ancient bones confirm earliest-known human ancestor walked upright
What may be the earliest-known human ancestor, an ape-man called Sahelanthropus tchadensis who lived in Africa roughly 7 million years ago, walked upright for much of the time, according to a new study. The findings suggest that the ability to walk upright — known as bipedalism — occurred very early...
Daily Beast
The Scientists Who Cracked Google Translate for Whale Sounds
The global mecca for whale-watching, Monterey Bay, is a short drive from the epicenter of the Information Age, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. In the summer of 2018, three years after my first fateful trip there, I was working just down the road from Britt [Selvitelle] and Aza [Raskin]. They drove down to our house, where my crew and I were staying during a film shoot. I had also invited Dr. John Ryan, a soft-spoken scientist in his fifties from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute with a penchant for skateboard- ing and roller coasters. John was already a believer in the power of AI to help explore whale sounds. Monterey Bay is cold; a feeding ground. It was thought that most humpback song happened far away, in their tropical breeding grounds. But John had a deep-sea listening station hooked up to his office, and he decided to trawl the recordings. It took hundreds of hours. To his astonishment he discovered the songs of hundreds of animals. John and his colleagues had then trained AIs, which made short work of six years of recordings, adding Blue and Fin whales to their listening skillset. They uncovered humpbacks singing in Monterey across nine months of the year. They learned the cold waters sometimes rang with whalesong for over twenty hours a day. John’s recordings covered the time Prime Suspect had been in Monterey. He told me that he bet our whale’s voice had been captured somewhere on his tapes. Sitting amid our stacked life vests, camera gyroscopes, charging batteries, and whirring hard drives, we ate fajitas and listened intently as Aza and Britt explained the plan they’d hatched. They were going to take the incredible computational power of the tech behind Google Translate and apply it to decoding animal communications.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Colossus Unearthed in Portugal May Be Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe
Paleontologists in Portugal have unearthed the fossilized skeleton of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe. The remains are thought to be those of a sauropod, a herbivorous dinosaur 12 meters (39 feet) tall and 25 meters long that roamed the Earth around 150 million years ago.
Mammals ballooned in size after the dinosaurs went extinct. Here's how they did it.
This early mammal got huge thanks to a unique reproductive strategy.
The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates
The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.
Business Insider
Dogecoin creator says it 'annoyed' him when Elon Musk tried to send the cryptocurrency 'to the moon'
"He has a tendency to latch onto communities that he can then kind of absorb into his cult of personality," Jackson Palmer said.
Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg
Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
World's oldest mammal revealed as 'shrew-like' animal that lived with dinosaurs 225 million years ago
A tiny animal called Brasilodon quadrangularis is the world's oldest known mammal – with records dating back 225 million years – a new study says.
Vox
Humanity was stagnant for millennia — then something big changed 150 years ago
“The 140 years from 1870 to 2010 of the long twentieth century were, I strongly believe, the most consequential years of all humanity’s centuries.”. So argues Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century, the new magnum opus from UC Berkeley professor Brad DeLong. It’s a bold claim. Homo sapiens has been around for at least 300,000 years; the “long twentieth century” represents 0.05 percent of that history.
Curious Kids: did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs?
Did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs? – Jasmine, age 10, Central Coast NSW Hi Jasmine, Thanks for this great question! Humans can be blamed for a lot of things: chopping down rainforests, worsening climate change, and driving precious species like the Tasmanian Tiger to extinction. But can we add hunting and eating woolly mammoths and dinosaurs to the list? Well, we can safely assume dinosaurs never fell prey to humans – mainly because the two never even met (despite what the Jurassic Park films suggest). Dinosaurs had already been extinct for about 62 million years by the time modern...
Ancient ‘dragons’ were Earth’s first gliding reptiles
While most ancient reptiles crawled, scuttled and hopped through their prehistoric habitats, one stealthy creature opted for an airborne technique: gliding. Tiny, "dragonlike" Coelurosauravus elivensis (see-luh-roh-SAW'-rah-vus eh-lih-VEN'-sis) used a pair of patagials — thin membranes that extended from its torso to its front limbs, forming a winglike structure to travel from treetop to treetop, according to a new study published online Friday (Sept. 9) in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (opens in new tab).
