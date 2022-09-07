One of the best bites of summer is fresh Jersey corn, served hot and with just a hint of butter and a dash of salt. As we welcome September and upcoming fall weather, we don’t have to say goodbye to corn just yet — because New Jersey is home to some awesome corn mazes, which make for a great autumn activity. A corn maze is a path cut through a cornfield when the plants are young, so as they grow tall, they grow into the pattern. The maze itself can be as simple or as complex as the farmer chooses, and many mazes are designed to be specific images when viewed from above, such as a sports team logo or a slogan. The best time to enjoy a corn maze is right about now because, at the end of summer, the corn plants have reached their peak height, so the full effect of the maze is realized.

