Family: Mom, Laura, Dad, Jon, Sisters, Jamie 9th, Tricia 7th, Marlea 4th, Becca 1st; Pets: Dog, Bella. Reason for nomination: Maddy is very sweet and kind. She always tries her best at her school work and has a good attitude towards school. She is willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She comes to school each day with a smile on her face and ready to tackle the day. She is a joy to have in our school.

KILLBUCK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO