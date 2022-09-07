Read full article on original website
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
mtpr.org
Climate change threatens Montana's trout habitat and tourism industry, study says
Montana could lose as much as 35 percent of its cold-water trout habitat by 2080, a new study says. Scientists from the US Geological Survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and the University of Montana published a study that looks at how climate change could significantly hamper Montana’s trout fishing industry in the coming decades.
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana Who was the "Cattle Queen of Montana"? Her name was Libby Collins, but don't look to Hollywood for any sense of true history. ...
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire
Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
NBCMontana
Montana FWP to host citizen advisory meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced a meeting for the Region 5 Citizen Advisory Committee. The meeting will be at Thursday, Sept. 15 at Billings FWP office. Montana Fish and Wildlife announced the following:. Outdoor recreation and public access are important to Montana’s way of life...
Fragment of Lost Dead Sea Scroll Is Found Hanging in Montana Home
The world is indeed more miniature in this internet age making it seem like a time machine as well. It made it easier to discover a mystery right in our backyard. Almost 2,700 years later and 6,000 miles apart, a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found hanging on a wall in a Montana home.
NBCMontana
Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
