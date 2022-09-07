Join us for the third of five virtual workshops in the Fall 2022 Internship Series. Friday, Sep. 16, 2-3 p.m. ET, Zoom link in HatterJobs. Engage with our employer partner Mignon T. Houston of the Department of State, while learning tips about searching for internships. We will discuss resources such as HatterJobs, LinkedIn, and employer job portals; as well as the importance of networking. Bring your questions. To learn more about the Department of State, visit: https://www.state.gov/

DELAND, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO