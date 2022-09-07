ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Get Ready for the Internship and Career Expo!

All students, alumni, staff, and faculty are invited to the Fall 2022 Internship & Career Expo on Friday, Oct. 21, from Noon-3 p.m. at the Hollis Center, Rinker Field House!. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with employers and organizations looking to hire all positions including full-time, part-time and internships.
Searching for Internships (Internship Series workshop #3) – Sep 16

Join us for the third of five virtual workshops in the Fall 2022 Internship Series. Friday, Sep. 16, 2-3 p.m. ET, Zoom link in HatterJobs. Engage with our employer partner Mignon T. Houston of the Department of State, while learning tips about searching for internships. We will discuss resources such as HatterJobs, LinkedIn, and employer job portals; as well as the importance of networking. Bring your questions. To learn more about the Department of State, visit: https://www.state.gov/
Stetson Ranked in Top 5 by U.S. News & World Report

Stetson University moved up higher in the Top 5 of Best Regional Universities (South) in the 2023 rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Stetson ranked No. 4, up from No. 5 last year, on the list of Best Regional Universities (South), which includes 135 schools. U.S. News & World...
stetson.edu

FBI Summer Honors internship – Application deadline: Sep 18

The FBI Honors Internship Program is open to all qualified U.S. citizens who are undergraduate, graduate or post-doctoral college students. Interested students must apply by Sept. 18, 2022. An abridged description is below. More details are in the announcement. Job Summary. The FBI Honors Internship Program is a full-time, 10-week...
