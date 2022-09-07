ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Etheridge to bring rock to Andover

In all her years of touring and traveling, Grammy- Award winning rock musician and singer Melissa Etheridge has never visited Andover before. Living in the military city of Leavenworth near Kansas City, the bands she played with in her youth typically didn’t travel farther west than Topeka or Ottawa.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Emporia elementary school

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Members of the community and USD 253 gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of new additions to an Emporia elementary school on Thursday. Construction has officially begun for new additions to Village Elementary School. These include upgrades like a gymnasium and new office space. The school’s current multi-purpose space will be renovated into […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.  Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Country singer Sara Evans to give free performance in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Country music singer Sara Evans will perform at W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are free, but you do have to register. Evans has sold over six million albums and has had nine singles reach the Billboard country chart. Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasburn#Campus Activities Board#Headphone Disco
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
KSNT News

Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Jackson County undersheriff steps down

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Longtime Undersheriff Darrel Chapman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stepped down from his position Wednesday. Undersheriff Chapman has served as the Hoyt Chief of Police, a police officer with the PBPN Police Department, and served prior to becoming Undersheriff as a Sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Choosing Darrel […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there

Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy