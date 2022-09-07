Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Etheridge to bring rock to Andover
In all her years of touring and traveling, Grammy- Award winning rock musician and singer Melissa Etheridge has never visited Andover before. Living in the military city of Leavenworth near Kansas City, the bands she played with in her youth typically didn’t travel farther west than Topeka or Ottawa.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Emporia elementary school
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Members of the community and USD 253 gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of new additions to an Emporia elementary school on Thursday. Construction has officially begun for new additions to Village Elementary School. These include upgrades like a gymnasium and new office space. The school’s current multi-purpose space will be renovated into […]
47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery. Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
Country singer Sara Evans to give free performance in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Country music singer Sara Evans will perform at W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are free, but you do have to register. Evans has sold over six million albums and has had nine singles reach the Billboard country chart. Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a […]
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
See Why This Midwest Guard Donkey is Being Hailed as a Hero
If you haven't heard, donkeys make excellent guards. Don't believe me? One Midwest woman can prove it when her donkey named "Waffles" ended up being hailed as a hero. This new video share comes from Scranton, Kansas. Here's what the lady said about her heroic donkey named "Waffles":. Waffles is...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
KVOE
Simmons in different review processes for one-time Maynard Early Childhood Center
While Simmons Pet Food gets ready for its celebration concert involving Sara Evans and Ash Ruder on Thursday, it’s also gauging the situation at its future childcare facility. Spokesperson Julie Maus says Simmons has a pair of processes underway, including a needs assessment of its new facility at the...
WIBW
Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
Jackson County undersheriff steps down
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Longtime Undersheriff Darrel Chapman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stepped down from his position Wednesday. Undersheriff Chapman has served as the Hoyt Chief of Police, a police officer with the PBPN Police Department, and served prior to becoming Undersheriff as a Sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Choosing Darrel […]
lawrencekstimes.com
City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there
Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
The Davis Memorial completed in 1934 at a Hiawatha, Kansas cemetery is more interesting than odd
Davis Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery at eastern edge of Hiawatha, Kansas.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The first and only time I saw the Davis Memorial was well over a decade ago. This memorial is located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas. It's worth the stop to see a topic of discussion up close.
WIBW
Residents voice concern over trash, maintenance issues at East Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of an East Topeka apartment complex were voicing their concerns this week about maintenance issues and a trash pile-up outside dumpsters in their parking lot. A woman who didn’t want to go on camera told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that she was concerned over the...
