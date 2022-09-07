NEOSHO, Mo. – Authorities say a crash involving a suspected drunk driver kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on Neosho Boulevard. Authorities say a pickup pulled into traffic and was hit by two other vehicles. Two passengers in the bed of the pickup were ejected. One of those people and the driver suffered moderate injuries. The other, 39-year-old Jeremy Olmstead of Neosho, was killed. The two other drivers were uninjured. Police found the driver of the pickup was under the influence at the time. Formal charges are pending. Click here to read more about this story.

NEOSHO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO