Red Oak II Festival begins in Carthage for the second time
ommunity members gathered in Carthage today during the community's second Red Oak II Festival.
24-hour paint-off begins in Joplin
Artists throughout the 4-States gathered in Joplin today to participate in the Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out.
fourstateshomepage.com
Gary Gets A Massage On Air
Gary gets a massage on-air as Shelby talks with the Joplin Family Y and Harmony Massage & Wellness about the Y’s Membership Appreciation Month. Find out how they are celebrating this here!
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: drunk driving crash in Neosho kills one man and Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96
NEOSHO, Mo. – Authorities say a crash involving a suspected drunk driver kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on Neosho Boulevard. Authorities say a pickup pulled into traffic and was hit by two other vehicles. Two passengers in the bed of the pickup were ejected. One of those people and the driver suffered moderate injuries. The other, 39-year-old Jeremy Olmstead of Neosho, was killed. The two other drivers were uninjured. Police found the driver of the pickup was under the influence at the time. Formal charges are pending. Click here to read more about this story.
Joplin kicks off annual City Auction
Joplin residents are going once, going twice to the annual Joplin City Auction held at the Street Maintenance Barn.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
As always, a great selection of furry friends to choose from in our Pick of the Litter segment with Joplin Humane Society! This week we’ve a beautiful and unique, solid with cat. A cuddly Shepard mix that would be a loving companion. Plus keep an eye out for the Fall Mums for Mutts! And with adoption fees only $20 for adult cats and dogs, now’s a good time to help a hound find their forever home.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
fourstateshomepage.com
$5/Person Hot Air Balloon Rides
Come hang out this Thursday at the MSSU Soccer Field for the Literacy Liftoff! There will be a DJ, yard games, raffles, food trucks, and more! This will be a fun event for all ages!
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
KYTV
Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a son shooting his father 19 times in the street outside a home in Monett. Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Robert Creekmore. Officers responded to the 400 block of...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
Where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster next week in Springfield
Doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot will be available in Springfield soon. Here's a guide on where you can get one and whether you need to make an appointment.
KYTV
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department located a man reported missing from Greene County. Jon Krawczuk, 83, disappeared Thursday around 10 a.m. from his home on South York Avenue in Springfield. They located him Friday morning. Investigators say Krawczuk suffers from memory loss. They believed he...
Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Vinita prison
VINITA, Okla. — The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dallas Wayne Logan, age 45, is 6′ tall and weighs 184 lbs. He has brown hair...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
