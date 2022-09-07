Coming into a season with low expectations around the league can both be a blessing and a curse. For the Buffalo Sabres, it comes as a blessing in disguise in that they will continue to be underestimated by their opponents at the start of the year. They will finally have a real chance to shake off the nay-sayers and prove that they are going to finally break the playoff drought sooner rather than later. The question is, what will it take to get them there?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO