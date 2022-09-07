Read full article on original website
Buy Bitcoin Searches at 2-Year Low, Ethereum Merge Queries See ATH (Google Trends)
While retail are not all that interested in bitcoin now, they seem quite fond of the upcoming Ethereum Merge event. The demand and interest in bitcoin seem to be further fading among retail investors, at least according to data from Googe Trends. At the same time, the searches for the...
Ethereum Eyes $1.8K Days Before Merge, BTC Steady Above $21K (Market Watch)
Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Merge event, ETH is close to breaking down the $1,800 barrier. After the recent volatility, bitcoin seems calmer today but still stands tall above $21,000. Tezos is among the best performers from the mid-cap alts, while Ethereum continues to march towards $1,800 ahead of...
Despite War and Inflation, Crypto Markets Continue to Mature (KPMG)
Even though society passes through a monetary crisis, investments in the crypto field since the beginning of 2022 are more than 2019 and 2020 taken together. The leading global accounting firm – KPMG International – claimed in one of its recent reports that the cryptocurrency market has displayed growing maturity in the past several months. This comes despite the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the record inflation that spreads in some countries.
Coinberry’s Software Blunder Costs $3M in Bitcoin: Report
Coinberry is pursuing legal action to claw back the misappropriated Bitcoins from its customers. The Toronto-based crypto exchange Coinberry has reportedly lost around $3 million in Bitcoin due to a software glitch in 2020. It was during a software upgrade that erroneously enabled users to purchase BTC with Canadian dollars that had yet to be properly transferred to their accounts.
Ethereum Merge: What Does This Mean for Stakers and Miners (Chainalysis Report)
The transition is not only expected to alleviate energy concerns but will also have big implications for staking, mining, and adoption. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is all set to discard its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism sometime next week. While ETH’s price could potentially decouple from other cryptocurrencies post Merge, staking yields is expected to catalyze institutional adoption, Chainalysis said in its latest report.
FTX Ventures to Acquire 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge (Report)
Through its venture arm, FTX is reportedly taking a major stake in the Anthony Scaramucci-led hedge fund. After the market turmoil that brought massive pain to numerous crypto-related companies, FTX continues to channel money into such entities. The latest one in which the SBF-spearheaded organization will acquire a large stake...
Bitcoin Needs to Adopt an Upgrade Similar to Caradano’s to Survive: Charles Hoskinson
Charles Hoskinson believes that Bitcoin’s switch to a new protocol is necessary for its survival. With energy sources getting expensive rapidly, the environmental impact of validating PoW crypto-assets is being studied intensely. The White House’s latest report mentions the excessive usage of energy by several industries, including cryptocurrency mining,...
Bitcoin Rallies into the Weekend as MicroStrategy May Raise $500M to Buy BTC
Even without Michael Saylor as CEO, MicroStrategy seems determined to continue purchasing BTC. The largest corporate bitcoin holder has filed a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will essentially allow it to purchase more BTC for up to $500 million. The news comes as the cryptocurrency...
Finblox Announces Upcoming Token Sale and New Product With Crypto Prizes
Ever catch yourself wishing you didn’t have to use separate platforms for buying, swapping, staking, and gaming with your crypto? Are you tired of cross-platform fees, long lists of 2FA codes – and passwords you can’t hope to remember?. Finblox, a popular Hong Kong-based crypto platform –...
ETH Volatility Skyrockets Amid Recovery Above $1.6K, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
With the Merge taking place a week from now, ETH remains the market leader and outperformed Bitcoin. However, it is clear from the technical chart that there are significant obstacles standing in the path forward. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Ethereum is moving within a descending channel (in...
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000, Ethereum Price Soars Above $1.7K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is north of $1 trillion once more, as BTC and ETH charted multi-week highs. Following several days of adverse price movements, bitcoin finally shot up by reclaiming the coveted $20,000. Most alternative coins are also well in the green, with ETH surging past $1,700 while SOL...
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology
This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
Coinbase Funds Lawsuit Against Treasury Department for Sanctioning Tornado Cash
The cryptocurrency exchange seeks to “defend the crypto industry against actions that go too far.”. America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is supporting a legal challenge against the U.S. Treasury Department following its sanctions against the privacy protocol Tornado Cash. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs include 6 individuals who have personally used...
Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Academy Airdrops $1000 in BTC to All Attendees
The philanthropic initiative helped educate and bootstrap some of Marcy’s residents onto the Bitcoin network. The first iteration of The Bitcoin Academy – Jack Dorsey and Jay Z’ (Shawn Carters) ‘s Bitcoin education program – has come to a close. After 12 weeks, the initiative...
Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
Ethereum went through the last shadow fork before the Merge successfully. Days before the estimated date of Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the protocol went through the last shadow fork. Ethereum research and engineering company, Nethermind, took it to Twitter to reveal that the network went through the last...
