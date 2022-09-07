ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

‘Tip of the Cap’ celebration in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The ‘Tip of the Cap’ event took place in El Dorado Thursday afternoon to celebrate highway improvements through Southern Arkansas. This first ‘Tip of the CAP’ event included celebrating the completion of widening the Highway 167 Corridor between Little Rock and El Dorado along with other highway improvements in Southern Arkansas like […]
EL DORADO, AR
Arkansas County Demolition Derby returns next weekend

The Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby will be held Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Arkansas County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. Jacob Sullivan, member of the Arkansas County Fair Association and chairman of the derby, said the event is a well-loved tradition in the area. “It has always...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Bradley County Fair kicks off Monday

The Bradley County Fair begins Monday, September 12, 2022. Below are the complete schedule of events:. Livestock Show(Swine Only) – 5:00 p.m. Allotment of Booths – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Enter Home Economics Exhibits – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Enter Livestock Exhibits –...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Fighting drugs in Drew County

James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
DREW COUNTY, AR
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
