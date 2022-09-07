ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Bills, TE Dawson Knox finalize 4-year, $53.6M extension

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago
Tight end Dawson Knox eyes in a pass on the opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester Sunday, July 24, 2022. Sd 072422 Bills Camp 22 Spts Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox agreed to a four-year contract extension on the eve of the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Multiple reports placed the value of the deal at $53.6 million through the 2026 season. His deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

Knox, 25, receives $31 million guaranteed according to the Buffalo News but will play the 2022 season under the terms of his existing deal at a salary of $2.51 million.

He caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, career-best production by a wide margin in his third NFL season. Knox has 101 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 regular-season games.

The Bills selected Knox in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

--Field Level Media

