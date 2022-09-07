Read full article on original website
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce to host community food distribution on September 13th
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community food distribution to assist with families in need. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. The event will be at the Crossett Methodist Church located at 500 Main Street in Crossett, Ark. Food will be […]
KATV
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
advancemonticellonian.com
Fighting drugs in Drew County
James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
Watson Chapel using 'restorative room' to help calm students, de-escalate fights
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Letting things go, no matter how small, isn't always easy— and it can also be difficult to ignore emotions in the heat of the moment. Watson Chapel High School may have found a solution to these problems in room 203. "This is the restorative...
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
5newsonline.com
Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Investigate Shooting
Greenville police have a person of interest after shots are fired on VFW Road near the Hampton Inn. Authorities received a call in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several rounds. They later learned from witnesses that the incident may have been caused by a disturbance in the parking lot between a group of people. No injuries were reported from this shooting. This investigation is on going.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
