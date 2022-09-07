ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Fighting drugs in Drew County

James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
DREW COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Investigate Shooting

Greenville police have a person of interest after shots are fired on VFW Road near the Hampton Inn. Authorities received a call in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several rounds. They later learned from witnesses that the incident may have been caused by a disturbance in the parking lot between a group of people. No injuries were reported from this shooting. This investigation is on going.
GREENVILLE, MS

