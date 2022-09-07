ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shawna Morgan
4d ago

she knew what she was doing that young man didn't give her no play in she was angry in decide that she would kill him and get away with it how can you make a mistake like that in go into someone apartment not notice it not your place she knew or else she was on drugs herself..

4
Kill Putin
5d ago

Less than 2 years before Amber will be out on parole and free! Good 👍! She shouldn’t be in jail at all, it was a mistake! Botham Jean was high on marijuana and came at her in a threatening manner! I’d have shot him too! Free Amber Guyger! 👍

3
Valerie
4d ago

this was a terrible accident. the police woman thought it was her apartment. why she was able to get into his apartment with her key was strange. the cops was very remorseful what else do they want. Dallas named a street after this man

Fort Worth man pled guilty to killing wife, gets life

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man convicted of raping, then strangling his estranged wife, Shalen Gardner, 37, pled guilty to the 2017 capital murder. He agreed to serve a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Elanceia "Lana" Gardner killing. She was killed at the couple's Fairmount Avenue duplex, while their two children slept in a nearby room. The children found their mother dead around 8:37 a.m. November 2, 2017.Gardner – whose lengthy criminal history included threatening family members, hitting the family's pet pit bull with a hammer, parole violation, unlawfully possessing a handgun and more –...
Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner

An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made. 
Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted

DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
