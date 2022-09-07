ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

‘Tip of the Cap’ celebration in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The ‘Tip of the Cap’ event took place in El Dorado Thursday afternoon to celebrate highway improvements through Southern Arkansas. This first ‘Tip of the CAP’ event included celebrating the completion of widening the Highway 167 Corridor between Little Rock and El Dorado along with other highway improvements in Southern Arkansas like […]
EL DORADO, AR
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Fighting drugs in Drew County

James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
DREW COUNTY, AR
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash

An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
HUMPHREY, AR
Greenville Police Investigate Shooting

Greenville police have a person of interest after shots are fired on VFW Road near the Hampton Inn. Authorities received a call in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several rounds. They later learned from witnesses that the incident may have been caused by a disturbance in the parking lot between a group of people. No injuries were reported from this shooting. This investigation is on going.
GREENVILLE, MS

