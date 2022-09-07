Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tip of the Cap’ celebration in El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The ‘Tip of the Cap’ event took place in El Dorado Thursday afternoon to celebrate highway improvements through Southern Arkansas. This first ‘Tip of the CAP’ event included celebrating the completion of widening the Highway 167 Corridor between Little Rock and El Dorado along with other highway improvements in Southern Arkansas like […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
Watson Chapel using 'restorative room' to help calm students, de-escalate fights
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Letting things go, no matter how small, isn't always easy— and it can also be difficult to ignore emotions in the heat of the moment. Watson Chapel High School may have found a solution to these problems in room 203. "This is the restorative...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce to host community food distribution on September 13th
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community food distribution to assist with families in need. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. The event will be at the Crossett Methodist Church located at 500 Main Street in Crossett, Ark. Food will be […]
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
advancemonticellonian.com
Fighting drugs in Drew County
James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash
An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Investigate Shooting
Greenville police have a person of interest after shots are fired on VFW Road near the Hampton Inn. Authorities received a call in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several rounds. They later learned from witnesses that the incident may have been caused by a disturbance in the parking lot between a group of people. No injuries were reported from this shooting. This investigation is on going.
Comments / 0