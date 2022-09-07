Read full article on original website
Hospitals divert patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances
A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like the nearly 1,400 federally qualified […] The post Hospitals divert patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COVID-19 new cases, deaths up
In a reversal of recent improvements, Friday’s tally of confirmed new coronavirus cases and deaths showed increases. According to Orange County health care agency, over the period of Sept. 6 to 8, confirmed new cases were 1,422, an average of 474 per day. That’s a big jump from Tuesday’s average of 225.25.
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County
A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food
Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
Orange County Employees Retirement System invests $175m in two new real estate managers
The $20.9 billion Orange County (Calif.) Employees Retirement System (OCERS) has placed $175 million of capital with two real estate managers that are new for the pension fund. OCERS committed $125 million to Cortland Partners Growth and Income Fund and $50 million to EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI.
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
LA County superintendents opposed county mask mandate
Two more Los Angeles County superintendents expressed their opposition to the county's school masking policy Wednesday. The now 26 superintendents say they want the county to align with the state when it comes to masking policies for students who may have come in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Winter months may change University protocols for COVID-19
The return of students to campus for the fall semester was very different from our return last year. Masks are no longer mandatory, Los Angeles County has shifted to a lower COVID-19 transmission level and LMU has relaxed many of its COVID-19 policies and guidelines established at the start of the pandemic. While some prevention measures such as masking are still highly recommended, the possibility of a COVID-19 surge as winter nears leaves open the chance of stricter measures being reinstated.
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial […]
