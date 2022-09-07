ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Hospitals divert patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances

A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like the nearly 1,400 federally qualified […] The post Hospitals divert patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MONTEBELLO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID-19 new cases, deaths up

In a reversal of recent improvements, Friday’s tally of confirmed new coronavirus cases and deaths showed increases. According to Orange County health care agency, over the period of Sept. 6 to 8, confirmed new cases were 1,422, an average of 474 per day. That’s a big jump from Tuesday’s average of 225.25.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Lakewood, CA
Lakewood, CA
Coronavirus
theavtimes.com

New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County

A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
precinctreporter.com

Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food

Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Clinics#Linus Covid#General Health#207th#Weingart Senior Center#Proof Of Age For Ages
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future

Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxla.com

LA County superintendents opposed county mask mandate

Two more Los Angeles County superintendents expressed their opposition to the county's school masking policy Wednesday. The now 26 superintendents say they want the county to align with the state when it comes to masking policies for students who may have come in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

Winter months may change University protocols for COVID-19

The return of students to campus for the fall semester was very different from our return last year. Masks are no longer mandatory, Los Angeles County has shifted to a lower COVID-19 transmission level and LMU has relaxed many of its COVID-19 policies and guidelines established at the start of the pandemic. While some prevention measures such as masking are still highly recommended, the possibility of a COVID-19 surge as winter nears leaves open the chance of stricter measures being reinstated.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Asbarez News

Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage

GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy