ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
auburntigers.com

No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Fourth down conversions help Auburn beat San Jose State 24-16

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn converted fourth downs on two touchdown drives while allowing only one TD to beat San Jose State 24-16 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, improving to 2-0. "I was proud of our team to finish and play well enough in the second half to win," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "We didn't play like we wanted to in the first half and we found ways to get the job done in the second half."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers lead through 36 holes at Maui Jim Intercollegiate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After an 11-under 268 middle round on Saturday, No. 13 Auburn men's golf holds a two-shot advantage over No. 5 Arizona State at the 2022 Maui Jim Intercollegiate at The Mirabel Club. "Another respectable outing the course today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard. "There were a...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Local
Alabama Basketball
auburntigers.com

Anderson and Co. battle past Blazers in five

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When Auburn Volleyball needed to dig down and find an extra gear, the Tigers answered the call. In its first five-set match of the season, Auburn (6-0, 0-0) kept its undefeated streak to begin the season alive with a thrilling 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7) over UAB (3-4, 0-0). Head coachBrent Crouch's crew battled throughout the opening set. With sophomore setter Jordan Sinness dictating the offense, her freshmen hitters were enjoying the wealth.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers to tee of fall season at Maui Jim Intercollegiate

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn men's golf will kick off the 2022-23 season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate hosted by the Mirabel Club Sept. 9-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. "It's really exciting to finally be able to kick off the new season," Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. "We return great players from a year ago, so our standards are high. We know what we're capable of, and when we play our game, we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country. Maui Jim is a great event with a loaded field that is going to test us early and often, and I am ready to watch this group rise to the occasion."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers rout UMass Lowell 4-1

AUBURN, Ala – Powered by an offensive onslaught, No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) cruised past UMass Lowell (2-4-1) by a score of 4-1 Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "Wrapped up our home non-conference season with a much-needed win against a really good team," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "It's also great to see us get multiple goals from multiple goal-scorers. That's something we've been wanting to do, and we got it today. Really happy with our overall performance."
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy