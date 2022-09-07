AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn men's golf will kick off the 2022-23 season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate hosted by the Mirabel Club Sept. 9-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. "It's really exciting to finally be able to kick off the new season," Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. "We return great players from a year ago, so our standards are high. We know what we're capable of, and when we play our game, we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country. Maui Jim is a great event with a loaded field that is going to test us early and often, and I am ready to watch this group rise to the occasion."

