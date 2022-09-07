Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Fourth down conversions help Auburn beat San Jose State 24-16
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn converted fourth downs on two touchdown drives while allowing only one TD to beat San Jose State 24-16 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, improving to 2-0. "I was proud of our team to finish and play well enough in the second half to win," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "We didn't play like we wanted to in the first half and we found ways to get the job done in the second half."
Record-tying blocking effort keeps Auburn Volleyball’s perfect season alive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Something new, resembling something old. A record-tying effort in blocks and potent serving led Auburn (7-0, 0-0) to another gritty win over Troy, 3-2 (25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18), earning the Tiger's best start to a season since 2012. As the Tigers began to feel out the...
Tigers lead through 36 holes at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After an 11-under 268 middle round on Saturday, No. 13 Auburn men's golf holds a two-shot advantage over No. 5 Arizona State at the 2022 Maui Jim Intercollegiate at The Mirabel Club. "Another respectable outing the course today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard. "There were a...
Anderson and Co. battle past Blazers in five
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When Auburn Volleyball needed to dig down and find an extra gear, the Tigers answered the call. In its first five-set match of the season, Auburn (6-0, 0-0) kept its undefeated streak to begin the season alive with a thrilling 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7) over UAB (3-4, 0-0). Head coachBrent Crouch's crew battled throughout the opening set. With sophomore setter Jordan Sinness dictating the offense, her freshmen hitters were enjoying the wealth.
Tigers to tee of fall season at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn men's golf will kick off the 2022-23 season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate hosted by the Mirabel Club Sept. 9-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. "It's really exciting to finally be able to kick off the new season," Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. "We return great players from a year ago, so our standards are high. We know what we're capable of, and when we play our game, we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country. Maui Jim is a great event with a loaded field that is going to test us early and often, and I am ready to watch this group rise to the occasion."
Eshleman sets program record, Tigers grab lead to open Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Auburn men's golf junior Ryan Eshleman carded a 10-under par 60 Friday to lead the individual field and smash the program record for 18-hole score as the Tigers also grabbed the team lead to open the year at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at The Mirabel Club.
Tigers rout UMass Lowell 4-1
AUBURN, Ala – Powered by an offensive onslaught, No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) cruised past UMass Lowell (2-4-1) by a score of 4-1 Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "Wrapped up our home non-conference season with a much-needed win against a really good team," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "It's also great to see us get multiple goals from multiple goal-scorers. That's something we've been wanting to do, and we got it today. Really happy with our overall performance."
