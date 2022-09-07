Read full article on original website
Elaine K. Baker
Elaine K. Baker, 65, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on October 25, 1956 to the late William J. and Barbara (Brown) Michael. Elaine was a graduate of Ridgewood High School and had previously worked at Longaberger...
Canal court applications available
Coshocton Canal Queen, Princess, and Junior Queen applications are available at the Roscoe Visitor’s Center and are linked on the Coshocton Canal Royalty Facebook page. Queen contestants are 15-19 year old female residents of Coshocton or surrounding counties. Princess contestants are 10-14 year old female residents of Coshocton County. Junior queen contestants are 5-9 year old female residents of Coshocton County.
