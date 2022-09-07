Coshocton Canal Queen, Princess, and Junior Queen applications are available at the Roscoe Visitor’s Center and are linked on the Coshocton Canal Royalty Facebook page. Queen contestants are 15-19 year old female residents of Coshocton or surrounding counties. Princess contestants are 10-14 year old female residents of Coshocton County. Junior queen contestants are 5-9 year old female residents of Coshocton County.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO