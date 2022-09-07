Read full article on original website
Related
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Tuscaloosa Rotary Club Donates $20,000 for All-Inclusive Mason’s Place Playground
The PARA Foundation accepted a $20,000 donation from the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club that will be used to help expand Mason's Place, an all-inclusive playground for children. The donation is just the first part of the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club's pledge to donate $50,000 to support the project. Tony Johnson, a Rotary...
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0