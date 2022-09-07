ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

