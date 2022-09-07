Read full article on original website
uwyo.edu
UW STEM Carnival, Science Initiative Building Grand Opening Sept. 16
Members of the University of Wyoming community and the public will celebrate the opening of UW’s Science Initiative Building and participate in a variety of science activities during UW’s inaugural STEM Carnival Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by UW’s Top-Tier Science Initiative, most of the...
uwyo.edu
UW Names Spoonhunter Director of High Plains American Indian Research Institute
An experienced scholar in American Indian studies who grew up on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation and has worked for nearly a decade on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation has been selected to facilitate research partnerships between the University of Wyoming and the Wind River tribes. Tarissa Spoonhunter, most...
