Analyst says Uiagalelei's performance 'gives people a little bit of a chill pill'
During ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s home opener vs. Furman on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley, color commentator Roddy Jones weighed in on DJ Uiagalelei’s performance in the first two quarters (...)
Starter unavailable for Clemson against Furman
Clemson has revealed which players won't be available for today's game against Furman. Senior Tyler Davis, a starting defensive tackle, is the only player among the Tigers' two-deep this week that will not (...)
Jesse Palmer makes bold prediction about Clemson's offense
During halftime of Friday night's game between Louisville and Central Florida, Jesse Palmer discussed which team would win the ACC this season. The pick for the winner wasn't surprising but he made a bold (...)
athleticbusiness.com
Clemson Unveils $65M Renovation of Memorial Stadium
Clemson athletic director Graham Neff this week discussed how the school's $65 million renovation of Memorial Stadium will improve the fan experience on football game days. The improvements include a new 127-foot wide, 56-foot tall video board that includes a state-of-the-art sound system and LED ribbons surround the stadium. "The...
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson football player joins new team
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Keys to Victory: No. 4 Clemson vs. Furman
The Match-Up: No. 4 Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Furman (1-0, 0-0 Southen Conference) Saturday’s contest against Furman will represent the 1,290th game in Clemson history but will be a rematch of the program’s very first. Clemson played its first game in program history on Oct 31, 1896, with Coach Walter Riggs’ Clemson squad collecting a 14-6 road victory against Furman in Greenville, S.C. Clemson is 43-10-4 all-time against Furman, including an active streak of 31 consecutive wins, Clemson’s longest winning streak against any opponent.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets raise, extended through 2031
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over 10 seasons through 2031. Swinney's enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day earlier this season. Swinney's average yearly salary of $11.5 million sits only behind Saban's $11.7 million average compensation.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Wes Goodwin | by Tim Bourret
Note: The following article appears in the Furman football gameday program. When Dr. Terry Don Phillips removed the “interim” tag from Dabo Swinney’s status as Clemson’s head football coach on Dec. 1, 2008, many prominent members of the national media questioned the move. Swinney had never been a coordinator at any level, an unusual move in this day and age.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Inside the Numbers: No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Tigers’ 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday in the 2022 season-opener. 0 - Interceptions thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei in...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Caroline Mead
While he is certainly not a stranger to the limelight, Clemson’s K.J. Henry proved Monday evening that he is a force to be reckoned with in 2022.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football
Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images) Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
The Post and Courier
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton
Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
WRAL
Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina
Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
WYFF4.com
12-year-old last seen at bus stop in South Carolina not in danger, sheriff says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County sheriff says there is no reason to believe a 12-year-old last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon is in danger. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m.in the area of East Lee and Tiffany Lane. Taylor...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu
ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
