Stanford, CA

Stanford's plan of attack against USC defense is the focus in Week 2

By Matt Zemek
 5 days ago
David Shaw loves to run the ball with heavy-jumbo sets. He loves to establish a physical, forceful identity on offense, with his offensive line dictating the style of play to the opposition.

Yet, in 2022, there are questions about Stanford’s offensive line, and the Cardinal have a promising NFL quarterback prospect named Tanner McKee.

Does this mean Shaw will try to throw first, build a lead, and set up the run later on, or will Shaw try to run the ball first and test the strength of USC’s suspect defensive line? This is one of the more fascinating chess-match components of the USC-Stanford game this Saturday in Palo Alto. The game is on on prime time in the East at 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles and West Coast viewers get the preferred 4:30 p.m. slot.

At The Voice of College Football, we discussed the Xs and Os of USC-Stanford when the Trees have the ball and the Trojans play defense.

