HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: How Nebraska football starts to clean up Frost-made mess
SEARCHING FOR THE MEDIA ENTRANCE TO AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN – You could walk everywhere in Dublin, not feel like you were getting anywhere, and run into Husker fans most steps of the way. Before Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, I chatted up some VIPs outside the stadium. Donors. Decision...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one - but it's still a good job
LINCOLN – The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers – and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
HuskerExtra.com
Timeline of Scott Frost before and during his time as Nebraska's football coach
Below is a timeline of before and during Scott Frost's time as head coach of Nebraska football. Jan. 4, 1975: Scott Frost was born to Larry and Carol. Larry played football at Nebraska under Bob Devaney. Carol was the first female Olympian from Nebraska, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska isn't the only team examining its own reflection after losing to a Sun Belt foe
LINCOLN — They have resources, history and chutzpah. But on Saturday, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska lost to teams from the Sun Belt Conference, which has only sponsored football since 2001. NU, ND and A&M All entered the day as multi-touchdown favorites, and all three lost at home.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern memorable in all of the wrong ways
This is it. This is the one. Nebraska has bore witness to 31 losses over the past five seasons. There have been your fair share of drubbings and your fair share of heartbreakers. There have been losses to teams that were far better than Dear Old Nebraska U and, inversely, losses to squads that had no business playing the Huskers in a close contest.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages
It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Four years and nine months ago, the University of Nebraska welcomed Scott Frost back with open arms. Frost, the first choice for NU’s opening, returned to his alma mater as the man who could save Nebraska’s football program from the depths of obscurity and launch the Huskers back into the national conversation.
HuskerExtra.com
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
HuskerExtra.com
Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen was hanging out on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. The top prospect on Nebraska men's basketball recruiting board visited Lincoln for the third time as a recruit this weekend, but he estimated that he’s attended around 25 Husker football games in his life.
HuskerExtra.com
Pregame: With the rain staying away, here's what to watch in Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
LINCOLN — The rain appears ready to stay away. Nebraska will play a relatively dry game against Georgia Southern Saturday evening, as rain showers that had persisted for 12 hours finally burned off by late afternoon. A setting sun even peeked over the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium as the Huskers and Eagles warmed up on the turf. We may end up getting a starry night.
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Scott Frost vows to fight, after Blackshirts melt and students call for his firing
LINCOLN — By a thread it hung, late into the night, through interminable reviews and media timeouts and so many yards and points and momentum shifts that a stopped heart may as well have been on the menu. But Nebraska ultimately collapsed Saturday night with a 45-42 loss to...
HuskerExtra.com
Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts took the podium Sunday at Memorial Stadium to field questions about the firing of football coach Scott Frost. Why now? Last year, Nebraska and Frost negotiated a reduction in buyout from $15 million to $7.5 if Frost was fired after Oct. 1. However, Alberts said Sunday he "owed it to the players" to make a change. He added that there was no negotiation settlement and that Frost will be paid in full.
HuskerExtra.com
'Kills you can’t stop': Lauenstein goes off (again) to lead Nebraska past Long Beach State
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is still in wait-and-see mode about sophomore Whitney Lauenstein's hot start to the season. Lauenstein went off again Saturday to lead No. 2 Nebraska with 12 kills and four blocks in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 win against Long Beach State at the Devaney Sports Center.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: The end of the Scott Frost era is a case of when, not if
LINCOLN — A Full Moon hung above Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the same Full Moon that presided over a day of chaos in college football. First came Marshall-Notre Dame. Then Appalachian State-Texas A&M. And Washington State-Wisconsin. Finally, we had Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42. And now we have real...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's high-scoring loss felt familiar to Casey Thompson
Casey Thompson recognized the game script early. Nebraska and Georgia Southern combined for 21 points in the first quarter and 46 by halftime. Thompson looked at fellow Texas teammate Marcus Washington. “You know what game this feels like? I already know how this is gonna go,” Thompson said. Washington...
HuskerExtra.com
Sideline notes: Nebraska welcomes new football hall of fame members
LINCOLN — When Prince Amukamara learned in July he was going to be joining Nebraska football royalty, he felt a sense of relief. After winning Big 12 defensive player of the year honors in 2010, the first-team All-America cornerback went on to start 99 NFL games and won a Super Bowl championship.
HuskerExtra.com
Last-minute touchdown leads Georgia Southern to 45-42 upset win over Nebraska
For the second straight week, a heavy underdog rolled into Memorial Stadium ready to give Nebraska everything it could handle. For the second straight week, Nebraska trailed for stretches before taking a late lead. But, this time the result was different. Even a go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left couldn’t...
HuskerExtra.com
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Georgia Southern marched down the field for Kyle Vantrease's go-ahead rushing score with under a minute left in the game. Yes, Casey Thompson got NU into position for a potential game-tying field goal, but NU's chances of a win had already mostly vanished by then.
HuskerExtra.com
Despite loss, Nebraska running backs have strong performance
LINCOLN — Nebraska running backs enjoyed yet another strong day within a dismal overall game for the Huskers. Anthony Grant ran 27 times for 138 yards. Backup true freshman Ajay Allen added a career-best 76 on eight carries. Each scored a touchdown. For Grant — a junior college offseason...
