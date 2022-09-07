France Tiafoe may be feeling that he let everyone down with his US Open exit, but Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal certainly isn’t thinking that way. After Tiafoe’s semifinals loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open, Beal took to Twitter to send his message of support for the American tennis sensation. He praised both competitors for the incredible match before hyping up Tiafoe and saying that there is no doubt in his mind he’ll be back better and stronger.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO