Frances Tiafoe's incredibly messy US Open player bench is relatable content
"My player bench is diabolical," the 24-year-old American tennis star said, adding that "it's getting the job done, so who cares right now."
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night. No....
Bradley Beal’s message to Frances Tiafoe after US Open exit vs. Carlos Alcaraz
France Tiafoe may be feeling that he let everyone down with his US Open exit, but Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal certainly isn’t thinking that way. After Tiafoe’s semifinals loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open, Beal took to Twitter to send his message of support for the American tennis sensation. He praised both competitors for the incredible match before hyping up Tiafoe and saying that there is no doubt in his mind he’ll be back better and stronger.
US Open: Frances Tiafoe through to a Grand Slam semi-final on home soil after beating Andrey Rublev
Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years. Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.
US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe defeats Andrey Rublev, becomes first American man to reach semifinals since 2006
Frances Tiafoe took down Andrey Rublev in straight sets Wednesday during the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first American man to make the tournament's semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. The 24-year-old from Maryland is also the first African-American man to make the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.
Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man
NEW YORK — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent's coach. He sprinted to...
Carlos Alcaraz takes down Frances Tiafoe for place in US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz is one match away from winning his first Grand Slam and earning the world No. 1 ranking. In Friday’s semifinal, Spain’s Alcaraz defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in a high-energy performance that amped up the New York crowd. The 19-year-old, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the world, will earn the top ranking if he wins the title on Sunday.
Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06
NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded...
