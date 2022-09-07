ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Phone Arena

Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun

It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Phone Arena

Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?

Last week, Google announced that it would start rolling out the September update for Android 13 on Tuesday, September 6th. The update fixes several issues including one that caused Pixel handsets to warm up and drain the phone's battery. Considering that this was an issue that yours truly was experiencing, we were looking forward to having the update arrive.
Phone Arena

Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently

Only a small vocal community actually wanted the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which is why Apple decided to replace the 5.4-inch small model with the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus but early reports suggest most consumers don't want a big standard model either. What's Apple to do?
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera comparison

You realize that smartphone innovation has hit a wall when people start obsessing about small software features with names taken from your elementary school geography classes. Believe it or not, most modern smartphones look similar, feel similar, and they largely do the same thing (of course there are exceptions to this rule but I think you understand the gist of it).
Benzinga

Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
Phone Arena

Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US

YouTube considers education very important, which is why it dedicated an entire blog post to the announcement of its Player for Education, a new initiative now available in the United States and South Korea. Meant to improve the YouTube experience in the educational environments, the new YouTube Player for Education is basically an embedded player that shows content that’s often used on education apps.
Phone Arena

Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount

We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
Phone Arena

It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release

For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
Phone Arena

Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14

The headlining news this week in the smartphone world was the iPhone 14 announcement and of particular interest is the fact that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are minor upgrades over their predecessors. If you'd rather not spend $799-$1,599 on Apple's new phones and are also not interested in deals that knock the prices down to zero but still want to stay in the company's ecosystem or switch from Android, Amazon-owned Woot is running some deals on 2020's iPhone 12.
