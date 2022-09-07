Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
5newsonline.com
Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watson Chapel using 'restorative room' to help calm students, de-escalate fights
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Letting things go, no matter how small, isn't always easy— and it can also be difficult to ignore emotions in the heat of the moment. Watson Chapel High School may have found a solution to these problems in room 203. "This is the restorative...
advancemonticellonian.com
UAM Overall Fall Enrollment Up, Graduate Enrollment Sets Record
The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced a 1.5 percent increase in overall enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester. The overall number of students enrolled for the fall semester is 2,717, up from 2,677 students during the fall 2021 semester. Graduate student enrollment at UAM has reached a...
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022 and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
advancemonticellonian.com
Fighting drugs in Drew County
James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash
An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
Comments / 0