Monticello, AR

5newsonline.com

Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
advancemonticellonian.com

UAM Overall Fall Enrollment Up, Graduate Enrollment Sets Record

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced a 1.5 percent increase in overall enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester. The overall number of students enrolled for the fall semester is 2,717, up from 2,677 students during the fall 2021 semester. Graduate student enrollment at UAM has reached a...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Fighting drugs in Drew County

James Slaughter with the 10th District Drug Task Force met with the Monticello Rotary Club last week to discuss issues related to drugs in Drew County. Slaughter described working with the task force and the safety measures that must be taken while on the job. Slaughter is also a candidate for Drew County Sheriff.
DREW COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash

An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
HUMPHREY, AR

