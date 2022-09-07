ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ward, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured

BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Lee Ward#Violent Crime#Avenue
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed at Homewood ATM identified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy