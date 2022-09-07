ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — The Core Road/Hill Street reunion will begin at noon Sept. 11 at City Park in Parkersburg. The event will be in the largest shelter. Bring a sack lunch and drink as well as a chair.
Road Trip To The River! The Best Things To Do In Marietta

Nestled along the Ohio River, Marietta is one of Ohio's hidden gems. This small city has a rich history and it's the perfect day trip from Columbus. From incredible food to amazing nature to fascinating history, Marietta may not be on your "must visit" list, but it totally should be. As the oldest city in the state of Ohio, Marietta has a rich history and plenty of fun things to do on a visit.
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment's notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
Metro News

Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident

MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival

WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year's event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids' activities, live entertainment, and a […]
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County Schools levy on November ballot

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools is preparing to renew the current operating levy. The full levy can be viewed at https://boe.mars.k12.wv.us/ Marshall County Schools superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines met with representatives from the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Public Libraries and the Marshall County WVU Extension Service Thursday morning. Marshall County BOE […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backyard Gardener: Fall blooming plants for the garden

Hello Mid-Ohio Valley farmers and gardeners! Sunshine and mild temperatures rule this week as we continue the harvest from the garden. This week lets talk about the need for flowering plants in the autumn to support our native pollinators. Fall blooming plants provide food for pollinators. Honeybees and other important...
WTRF- 7News

Fire at AEP Marshall County Plant

A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County. According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant. According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time. The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nicholas Jon Farley

Nicholas Jon Farley, 41, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at N. Topsail Island, N.C. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Messages may be sent to www. Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Walter James Sullivan

Walter James Sullivan, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Arbors of Marietta. Per his request, cremation will be observed with no services. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Walter's family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.cawleyandpeoples.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Richards stepping down from Parkersburg City Council

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg City Councilman is stepping down after a little less than two years on the job. Councilman Austin Richards said Thursday he'd intended to not only finish out his four-year term but run for another one. But he had to do what was best for his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna reports beneficial community development program

VIENNA — Vienna City Council discussed its block grant program and a special proclamation. Toni Tiano, grant writer, made a presentation about the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the city's Community Development Block Grant Program. The period of this program is from July 1, 2021...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg High School Class of 1970 50+2 slates class reunion

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg High School Class of 1970 is having its 50+2-year class reunion Sept. 16-17, after the 50-year reunion was canceled due to COVID-19. The weekend festivities will begin with an 18-hole scramble golf tournament at Worthington Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 16. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with tee time at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a pickleball tournament and instruction at Jackson Park pickleball courts at 9:30 a.m. that day.
