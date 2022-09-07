Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Core Road/Hill Street reunion will begin at noon Sept. 11 at City Park in Parkersburg. The event will be in the largest shelter. Bring a sack lunch and drink as well as a chair.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times. Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips,...
WTAP
2022′s sternwheel festival marks this captain’s 30th year participating
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has drawn in crowds to Marietta’s shoreline for decades. Among the boats that line the edge of downtown is a captain who’s been coming for 30 years. Meet Captain Lou Wendell. He spent two days on the water to...
columbusnavigator.com
Road Trip To The River! The Best Things To Do In Marietta
Nestled along the Ohio River, Marietta is one of Ohio’s hidden gems. This small city has a rich history and it’s the perfect day trip from Columbus. From incredible food to amazing nature to fascinating history, Marietta may not be on your “must visit” list, but it totally should be. As the oldest city in the state of Ohio, Marietta has a rich history and plenty of fun things to do on a visit.
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
WOUB
Athens County officials break ground on industrial building expected to bring new business and jobs to the region
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOUB) — The first shovelfuls of dirt were turned Friday morning on a new industrial building that Athens County officials hope will bring around 100 good-paying jobs to the region. The 60,000-square foot building is going up on a patch of grassy field in the Bill...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
Metro News
Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival
WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
Marshall County Schools levy on November ballot
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools is preparing to renew the current operating levy. The full levy can be viewed at https://boe.mars.k12.wv.us/ Marshall County Schools superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines met with representatives from the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Public Libraries and the Marshall County WVU Extension Service Thursday morning. Marshall County BOE […]
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Meet Frankie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Frankie is boxer/terrier mix who is about a year old and he joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Frankie is a very active dog, he loves to play with other dogs and cats, and one of his...
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Backyard Gardener: Fall blooming plants for the garden
Hello Mid-Ohio Valley farmers and gardeners! Sunshine and mild temperatures rule this week as we continue the harvest from the garden. This week lets talk about the need for flowering plants in the autumn to support our native pollinators. Fall blooming plants provide food for pollinators. Honeybees and other important...
Fire at AEP Marshall County Plant
A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County. According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant. According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time. The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nicholas Jon Farley
Nicholas Jon Farley, 41, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at N. Topsail Island, N.C. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Messages may be sent to www. Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Walter James Sullivan
Walter James Sullivan, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Arbors of Marietta. Per his request, cremation will be observed with no services. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Walter’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.cawleyandpeoples.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richards stepping down from Parkersburg City Council
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg City Councilman is stepping down after a little less than two years on the job. Councilman Austin Richards said Thursday he’d intended to not only finish out his four-year term but run for another one. But he had to do what was best for his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna reports beneficial community development program
VIENNA — Vienna City Council discussed its block grant program and a special proclamation. Toni Tiano, grant writer, made a presentation about the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the city’s Community Development Block Grant Program. The period of this program is from July 1, 2021...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg High School Class of 1970 50+2 slates class reunion
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg High School Class of 1970 is having its 50+2-year class reunion Sept. 16-17, after the 50-year reunion was canceled due to COVID-19. The weekend festivities will begin with an 18-hole scramble golf tournament at Worthington Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 16. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with tee time at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a pickleball tournament and instruction at Jackson Park pickleball courts at 9:30 a.m. that day.
