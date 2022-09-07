ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election

Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
ALABAMA STATE
NPR

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Supreme Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure

Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#Lawyers#General Elections#Npr
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians

With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Told White House Team He Needed to Protect ‘Russiagate’ Documents

In his final days in the White House, Donald Trump told top advisers he needed to preserve certain Russia-related documents to keep his enemies from destroying them.  The documents related to the federal investigation into Russian election meddling and alleged collusion with Trump’s campaign. At the end of his presidency, Trump and his team pushed to declassify these so-called “Russiagate” documents, believing they would expose a “Deep State” plot against him.  According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation and another source briefed on the matter, Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks

Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy