Essence
Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election
Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
NPR
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
Michigan secretary of state says officials worried about ‘violence and disruption’ on Election Day
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) on Sunday said election officials nationwide are most worried about “violence and disruption” as the midterm elections approach. “Violence and disruption on Election Day, first and foremost, and in the days surrounding the election,” Benson told CBS “Face the Nation” chief...
Arizona Supreme Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure
Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
Video shows Trump boarding jet with boxes days after being told of missing docs: Report
Newly resurfaced video from May 2021 shows former President Donald Trump loading a private jet with several boxes just days before he was reportedly first told about the missing documents.
Washington Examiner
Alternate Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fulton DA from Georgia inquiry
Eleven Republicans who signed certificates as alternate 2020 Georgia electors asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's election results. The group wrote in a court filing Tuesday that they...
A judge removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from elected office over his role in the Capitol attack
A New Mexico judge invoked the Constitution remove a Capitol rioter from a county commissioner seat. Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, was convicted in March on a January 6 charge. The state judge ripped Griffin for attempting to downplay and "sanitize" the events of January 6. A...
Oath Keepers members list includes hundreds of law enforcement officers, politicians, military members: report
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians
With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
Trump Told White House Team He Needed to Protect ‘Russiagate’ Documents
In his final days in the White House, Donald Trump told top advisers he needed to preserve certain Russia-related documents to keep his enemies from destroying them. The documents related to the federal investigation into Russian election meddling and alleged collusion with Trump’s campaign. At the end of his presidency, Trump and his team pushed to declassify these so-called “Russiagate” documents, believing they would expose a “Deep State” plot against him. According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation and another source briefed on the matter, Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he...
Fox News
Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship. Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only...
If Republicans don't regain the Senate, there's one person to blame: Donald Trump
If Senate Republicans emerge from the November elections weaker than they are now, that defeat must be laid at the feet of Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks
Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters
ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
