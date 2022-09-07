Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeemag.com
3 Under-the-Radar Cafes for Remote Workers
Housed in a two-story brick building built in 1875, Rochambo on is a Lower East Side staple with its extensive collection of French movie posters, Budai statues and other knick knacks. Visitors can sit on the chairs in the front or go upstairs and watch Brady Street from a bird’s eye view. The cafe sells its own unique Irish coffee and craft beer, making it an option for work or play.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Sept. 12
I had the good fortune of being in the audience for Present Music’s French Connection concert paired with the movie La Belle et la Bête this weekend at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Paired with the film-concert combo was one of MAM’s latest galleries, Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret. I could’ve spent hours soaking in these darling French posters, but unfortunately, I had to rush through to get to my seat before the show started. The highest compliment I could give this gallery is that I will be going back to give it the proper time, and I highly recommend others do the same. It is thoughtfully curated and displayed with French touches that set the mood.
milwaukeemag.com
Lakefront Cancellation Leaves Milwaukee Without a Major Marathon in 2022
And then there were none. Milwaukee is without a major marathon again in 2022, and this time, the pandemic isn’t to blame. The Badgerland Striders Running Club, organizer of the long-running Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, announced last week it is canceling the Oct. 2 race with less than a month to go, saying the nonprofit club couldn’t resolve challenges in staging a new course for the marathon and a new half marathon through the heart of the city.
milwaukeemag.com
The Surprising Story Behind Milwaukee Film’s New Grant
The new Ruth Foundation for the Arts is giving out major funds – and sparking unexpected connections. “I’m always skeptical of subject lines that have multiple exclamation points,” Jackson says. “So I was a little leery.”. Jackson, the CEO of Milwaukee Film, opened the email to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford. Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtmj.com
I-94 shut down due to standing water
Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
fox32chicago.com
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game
Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
2 bodies found in Highland Park apartment; person in custody
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man is in custody after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Highland Park. According to city officials, emergency crews responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday at around 10 a.m. Officers noticed blood under the door and […]
2 arrested after 14-year-old boy shot in Sherman Park's playground
Deputies arrested a teen and a man in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Sherman Park on Aug. 23, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Comments / 0