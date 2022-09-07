I had the good fortune of being in the audience for Present Music’s French Connection concert paired with the movie La Belle et la Bête this weekend at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Paired with the film-concert combo was one of MAM’s latest galleries, Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret. I could’ve spent hours soaking in these darling French posters, but unfortunately, I had to rush through to get to my seat before the show started. The highest compliment I could give this gallery is that I will be going back to give it the proper time, and I highly recommend others do the same. It is thoughtfully curated and displayed with French touches that set the mood.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO