Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse

A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
