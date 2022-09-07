Read full article on original website
Molina Healthcare gets largest Medicaid contract with California deal
With new or additional California Medicaid contracts in the offing, Molina Healthcare will add 1.4 million enrollees, mostly at Centene subsidiary HealthNet's expense, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Sept. 12. Six things to know:. 1. Molina was awarded contracts Aug. 25 in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento and...
Health Partners Plans expands into New Jersey
Philadelphia-based Health Partners Plans is expanding its Medicare Advantage coverage into Gloucester County, N.J., The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sept. 12. Open enrollment starts Oct. 15 for the 2023 plans, though federal regulations prevent Health Partners Plans from discussing the plans' details, according to the report. Company CEO Denise Napier, BSN,...
BCBS Tennessee moves to permanent remote work
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is committing to permanent remote work and won't require the majority of its 6,300 employees to come to the office, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Sept. 9. In total, 88 percent of the company's employees now work remotely. Vice President Dalya Qualls cited employee recruitment,...
