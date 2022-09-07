ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week three

Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Senior Softball Association emphasizes fun

Someone's phone was ringing. It was not a typical ring. Somewhere in the string of athletic bags that lined the fence at 17th Street Park softball field No. 2 on Wednesday morning, muffled by material, blared an orchestral song, with swooning strings and rising tension. Yet it also served as...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind

I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
Bradenton, FL
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Local principal wins prestigious award

Heidi Keegan, the principal at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, is representing the state of Florida with a prestigious award. Keegan was nominated for the nationally distinguished Principal Award for promoting school culture and raising student achievement scores. “I froze for a minute And I said, Excuse me,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Beach Beacon

Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa

TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#New School#Manatee High School#Mhs#Lenard High School#Varsity#Sarasota High School#Lhs Cole
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent

Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa DJ Brings Music Festival To Ybor City This Weekend

Let’s give our boy Buckwheat some flowers!! He and his business partner Aych came up with a plan to bring a big music festival to the Tampa Bay area. Not only did they accomplish that dream, they’re about pull off the 3rd year of Loud on Seventh. Loud...
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital

With a sign leading to the Robins & Morton Field Office, plans for the upcoming hospital are on view at the construction site. According to hospital officials, the first phase on the 23-acre lot includes 80 beds at opening, with space to expand to more than 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. Plans call for the full-service hospital to provide emergency, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology services, including labor and delivery.
RIVERVIEW, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact

One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thatssotampa.com

This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location

The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy