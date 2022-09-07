Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week three
Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Senior Softball Association emphasizes fun
Someone's phone was ringing. It was not a typical ring. Somewhere in the string of athletic bags that lined the fence at 17th Street Park softball field No. 2 on Wednesday morning, muffled by material, blared an orchestral song, with swooning strings and rising tension. Yet it also served as...
Former Bull leads Bison to Tampa for game vs. USF
Howard University head football coach Larry Scott played on USF's first-ever team that began competing in 1997. This weekend, he's heading back to Tampa for a date with his alma mater.
wild941.com
New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind
I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Local principal wins prestigious award
Heidi Keegan, the principal at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, is representing the state of Florida with a prestigious award. Keegan was nominated for the nationally distinguished Principal Award for promoting school culture and raising student achievement scores. “I froze for a minute And I said, Excuse me,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough school district might consider 4-day school week to address teacher shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools might consider creative ideas to try and lure teachers to the district, including moving to a four-day school week, Superintendent Addison Davis said this week. The superintendent hoped to raise teachers' salaries through a millage property tax increase that was on the August...
Local educator opens free K-12 private school in East Tampa
A long time Tampa Bay educator has opened a free K-12 private school in East Tampa to provide an opportunity outside of public school for families.
Beach Beacon
Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa
TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
wild941.com
Tampa DJ Brings Music Festival To Ybor City This Weekend
Let’s give our boy Buckwheat some flowers!! He and his business partner Aych came up with a plan to bring a big music festival to the Tampa Bay area. Not only did they accomplish that dream, they’re about pull off the 3rd year of Loud on Seventh. Loud...
observernews.net
A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital
With a sign leading to the Robins & Morton Field Office, plans for the upcoming hospital are on view at the construction site. According to hospital officials, the first phase on the 23-acre lot includes 80 beds at opening, with space to expand to more than 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. Plans call for the full-service hospital to provide emergency, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology services, including labor and delivery.
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-Year-Old Tampa Middle School Student Arrested With Gun In Backpack On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 13-year-old middle school student on Wednesday, after locating a gun in his backpack on campus. The school resource officer at Franklin Middle School, located at 3915 E 21st Ave in Tampa, was advised by an
Tampa Jazz Club's new season kicks off Sunday in Ybor City
La Rucha is joined by Ona Kirei for the gig at Hillsborough Community College
thatssotampa.com
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Tampa middle school student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack, police say
Tampa police said they found a gun in a middle school student's backpack on Wednesday.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0