With a sign leading to the Robins & Morton Field Office, plans for the upcoming hospital are on view at the construction site. According to hospital officials, the first phase on the 23-acre lot includes 80 beds at opening, with space to expand to more than 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. Plans call for the full-service hospital to provide emergency, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology services, including labor and delivery.

