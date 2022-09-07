Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hillsborough school district might consider 4-day school week to address teacher shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools might consider creative ideas to try and lure teachers to the district, including moving to a four-day school week, Superintendent Addison Davis said this week. The superintendent hoped to raise teachers' salaries through a millage property tax increase that was on the August...
CBS News
Manatee School District investigating controversial homework assigned
Bradenton, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) -- The Manatee County School District is reviewing homework assignments in a middle school social studies class. This comes after the district says a substitute teacher at Nolan Middle School handed out a homework assignment that referenced the 2020 election, and then received backlash on social media.
businessobserverfl.com
Job fair lends look into who's applying to become teachers
A therapist, a U.S. Marine veteran and a money manager spent an evening sharing one common theme: They were all exploring becoming teachers. With the teacher shortage hitting the region hard, some districts have turned to job fairs to kick up some interest. And for Manatee County, it’s working.
WINKNEWS.com
Local principal wins prestigious award
Heidi Keegan, the principal at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, is representing the state of Florida with a prestigious award. Keegan was nominated for the nationally distinguished Principal Award for promoting school culture and raising student achievement scores. “I froze for a minute And I said, Excuse me,...
The Weekly Challenger
Program offers free training and courses
ST. PETERSBURG — The partnership between CareerSource Pinellas and St. Petersburg College (SPC) just got stronger when CareerSource Pinellas recently approved up to $1.2 million toward training vouchers that would allow eligible Pinellas County residents aged 18 and older to attend SPC programs aligned with targeted occupations. The Workforce...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
srqmagazine.com
A Tale of Two Blue Districts
Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
Venice fishing tournament shines a light on athletes with special needs
Special needs athletes from The Haven in Sarasota got to spend a day on the water during the Venice Shark’s Tooth Fishing Tournament.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiver Nominated for National Award
September 8, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that Ramona Standing was nominated for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Ms. Standing is among the top 300 home caregivers nominated from home care agencies all across the country.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Mysuncoast.com
Southside Baptist Church gives thousands of free clothing items
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first months of school can be an exciting, but challenging time for families. Kids are off to class soaking in a wealth of new knowledge, but the season can be draining for families trying to afford the new clothes for the year. So, Southside Baptist...
Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents. These are the folks who live […] The post Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week three
Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
sarasotamagazine.com
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
observernews.net
Stem cell donation gives Palmetto resident hope of survival
Just when it seems our lives are everything we dreamed of, life has a way of throwing us a serious curve ball. In February 2021, Misty Steffen, 48, was on the way to her dream job at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, working as acting chief nursing officer on the hospital’s all-women leadership team. She had recently moved to Florida, was happily married and had a grown daughter at Galen University studying nursing.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
scgov.net
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
