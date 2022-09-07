ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Peak Realty Chicago hired to lease-up three new apartment buildings in Chicago’s River North, Wicker Park and Uptown neighborhoods

rejournals.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!

Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
NBC Chicago

What is Chicagohenge and Where Can You See it?

A breathtaking bi-annual phenomenon where Chicago's symmetrical street grid lines up with sunrises and sunsets known as "Chicagohenge" is occurring throughout this month, and getting a great look is easier than you think. The name is inspired by similar events in other cities where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side

CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#River North#Apartment Buildings#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Peak Realty Chicago#Peak Properties
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking

CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers

For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down

ROSELAND — Roseland’s only sit-down family restaurant is back and open for business after a two-year hiatus prompted by a devastating fire and looting. Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House at 11147 S. Michigan Ave., spent the past two years trying to get her and her husband Victor Ware’s business back on its feet. After dealing with construction delays and issues with insurance that stalled the process, the restaurant is open again.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy